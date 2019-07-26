शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Sanjiv Bhatt reached the high court against life sentence

उम्रकैद की सजा के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट पहुंचे संजीव भट्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Updated Fri, 26 Jul 2019 04:31 AM IST
निचली अदालत से उम्रकैद की सजा पाए पूर्व आईपीएस संजीव भट्ट ने आदेश के खिलाफ गुजरात हाईकोर्ट की शरण ली है। जस्टिस हर्षा देवानी और जस्टिस वीबी मायानी की बेंच 20 अगस्त को मामले की सुनवाई करेगी। इस दौरान एक अन्य मामले में भी भट्ट की जमानत पर निर्णय होगा। 
1990 में हिरासत में मौत के मामले में भट्ट को जामनगर की अदालत ने पिछले महीने उम्रकैद की सजा दी थी। घटना के समय वह जामनगर एएसपी थे। 2015 में बर्खास्त भट्ट एक व्यक्ति पर मादक पदार्थ रखने का फर्जी मामला दर्ज करने पर पिछले वर्ष सितंबर से जेल में हैं।
 

