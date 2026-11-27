'योगी नहीं तो यूपी भी नहीं': राउत ने क्यों की उत्तर प्रदेश के सीएम की तारीफ? कहा- वे हिंदुत्व का बड़ा चेहरा
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "If Yogi ji has declared himself (as CM face), it is commendable. He is a capable man, and we too love Yogi ji. Yogi ji is a face of Hindutva that stands at the very top, and if there is no Yogi, there is no UP. If Yogi ji has said this, then he has full confidence that his party will win a majority in Uttar Pradesh and that the majority of MLAs elected will support him..."— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2026विज्ञापन
संजय राउत ने क्यों दिया ऐसा बयान?
दरअसल, हाल के दिनों में यूपी भाजपा के शीर्ष नेताओं की तरफ से मुख्यमंत्री पद के चेहरे को लेकर कई बयान सामने आएं हैं। इसमें खुद सीएम योगी और डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य शामिल हैं।
(ये खबर अपडेट की जा रही है)