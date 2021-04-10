बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   Sanjay Pandey gets additional charge as maharashtra DGP

नियुक्ति : संजय पांडे बनाए गए महाराष्ट्र के पुलिस महानिदेशक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Sat, 10 Apr 2021 06:19 AM IST
वरिष्ठ आईपीएस अधिकारी संजय पांडे
वरिष्ठ आईपीएस अधिकारी संजय पांडे - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र राज्य सुरक्षा निगम के महानिदेशक संजय पांडे को महाराष्ट्र के पुलिस महानिदेशक (अभिनय) के रूप में अतिरिक्त प्रभार दिया गया है। एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि शुक्रवार देर शाम राज्य के गृह विभाग ने आदेश जारी कर दिया।
india news national maharashtra news maharashtra police
