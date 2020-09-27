महाराष्ट्र में बालू माफियाओं पर नकेल, पालघर पुलिस ने लगभग 8 करोड़ के उपकरण किए जब्त

Maharashtra: In a crackdown on sand mafia, Palghar Police seized equipment worth Rs 7,90,00,350 - including 150 boats, one JCB machine, 102 suction pumps and other equipment, near Vaitarna and Tanasa rivers in Khaniwade. Two cases registered at Virar Police station. pic.twitter.com/glAG7tFyyQ— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020
