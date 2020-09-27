शहर चुनें
Sand Mafia in Maharashtra, In a crackdown on sand mafia, Palghar Police seized equipment

महाराष्ट्र में बालू माफियाओं पर नकेल, पालघर पुलिस ने लगभग 8 करोड़ के उपकरण किए जब्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पालघर Updated Sun, 27 Sep 2020 10:22 PM IST
पुलिस कार्रवाई करते हुए
पुलिस कार्रवाई करते हुए - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र में रविवार को बालू माफियाओं पर नकेल कसने के लिए पालघर पुलिस ने खानवाडे में वैतर्ना और तनासा नदियों के पास 150 नौकाओं, एक जेसीबी मशीन, 102 पंपों समेत लगभग 8 करोड़ रुपये के उपकरण जब्त किए। वहीं इस मामले में विरार पुलिस स्टेशन में दो मामले दर्ज किए गए।
palghar maharashtra sand mafia maharashtra police

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

