India News

सबरीमाला : सुविधाओं का जायजा लेने निलक्कल बेस कैंप पहुंची तीन सदस्यीय निगरानी समिति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, केरल Updated Mon, 03 Dec 2018 06:52 PM IST
निलक्कल पहुंचे समिति के सदस्य
निलक्कल पहुंचे समिति के सदस्य - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
सबरीमाला मंदिर में सुविधाओं के अभाव को लेकर आ रही कई शिकायतों के बाद केरल हाईकोर्ट ने एक तीन सदस्यीय निगरानी समिति का गठन किया था। स्थितियों का जायजा लेने के लिए समिति के सदस्य निलक्कल बेस कैंप पहुंच गए हैं। समिति के सदस्य मंदिर में सुविधाओं का जायजा लेगी और उसकी रिपोर्ट तैयार करेगी। 





