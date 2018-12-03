Kerala: 3 member monitoring committee appointed by Kerala High Court arrives at Nilakkal base camp ahead of their visit to #Sabarimala to take stock of the situation. The committee was setup by the court after various complaints of inadequate facilities at the hill shrine. pic.twitter.com/hvN4v8Weo8— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2018
राज्य के ढेंकनाल जिले के बेलटिकिरी क्षेत्र में एक एनजीओ द्वारा संचालित शेल्टर होम में नाबालिगों से यौन शोषण के मामले में पुलिस ने सोमवार को दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
3 दिसंबर 2018