सबरीमाला मंदिर: सॉलिसिटर जनरल ने सीजेआई के सामने मामले को किया सूचीबद्ध

Sabarimala temple matter in SC: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta today mentioned the matter before CJI that all lawyers from various parties in the case sat together&discussed, but couldn't reach a consensus with respect to the aspect of the case to be considered by a 9-judge bench pic.twitter.com/XSPqmwGmSP— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020
निर्भया मामले में मौत की सजा पाने वाले मुकेश कुमार सिंह की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट मंगलवार को सुनवाई करेगा। मुकेश ने दया याचिका खारिज होने को चुनौती दी है।
28 जनवरी 2020