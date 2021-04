LadengeCoronaSe: कोरोना से जंग में रूस ने भी कसी कमर, भारत भेजे तमाम 'अस्त्र'

#WATCH | Two flights from Russia, carrying 20 oxygen concentrators, 75 ventilators, 150 bedside monitors, and medicines totalling 22 MT, arrived at Delhi airport earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/L2JRu3WLZs

Had an excellent conversation with my friend President Putin today. We discussed the evolving COVID-19 situation, and I thanked President Putin for Russia's help and support in India's fight against the pandemic. @KremlinRussia_E