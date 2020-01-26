शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
कश्मीर से कन्याकुमारी तक देश मना रहा 71वां गणतंत्र दिवस, जानिए हर अपडेट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 26 Jan 2020 09:32 AM IST
Republic Day parade 2020 Live Updates From States Photos and Videos
गणतंत्र दिवस कार्यक्रम - फोटो : ANI
लाइव अपडेट

09:32 AM, 26-Jan-2020

सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने फहराया तिरंगा

दिल्ली में मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर अपने आवास पर राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराया।

09:30 AM, 26-Jan-2020

चेन्नई में राज्यपाल ने फहराया तिरंगा

चेन्नई में तमिलनाडु के राज्यपाल बनवारीलाल पुरोहित ने गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराया। इस दौरान तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री के पलानीस्वामी और उपमुख्यमंत्री ओ पन्नीरसेल्वम भी उपस्थित थे।
 
09:28 AM, 26-Jan-2020

आरएसएस मुख्यालय में फहराया गया तिरंगा

राष्ट्रीय स्वंयसेवस संघ के सरकार्यवाह भैयाजी जोशी ने नागपुर स्थित मुख्यालय में गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर ध्वजारोहण किया। 
 
09:25 AM, 26-Jan-2020

महाराष्ट्र: राज्यपाल भगत सिंह कोश्यारी ने किया ध्वजारोहण

महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल भगत सिंह कोश्यारी ने गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर मुंबई के शिवाजी पार्क में राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराया। मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे भी वहां गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में मौजूद हैं।
 
09:22 AM, 26-Jan-2020

नड्डा ने भाजपा मुख्यालय पर फहराया तिरंगा

पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने दिल्ली स्थित भाजपा मुख्यालय में तिरंगा फहराकर कार्यक्रम का आगाज किया। इस अवसर पर पार्टी के कई वरिष्ठ नेता मौजूद रहे।
 
09:21 AM, 26-Jan-2020

रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने किया ध्वजारोहण

रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने दिल्ली स्थित अपने आवास पर ध्वजारोहण किया। इस अवसर पर आवास के कर्मचारी व अन्य नागरिक उपस्थित थे।
 
09:21 AM, 26-Jan-2020

राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने परेड की सलामी ली 

गोवा के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने पणजी में ध्वजारोहण किया। इसके बाद उन्होंने गोवा पुलिस के परेड की सलामी ली। 
 
09:20 AM, 26-Jan-2020

भुवनेश्वर में राज्यपाल गणेशी लाल ने किया ध्वजारोहण

ओडिशा की राजधानी भुवनेश्वर में आयोजित गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में राज्यपाल गणेशी लाल ने तिरंगा फहराकर परेड की सलामी ली। इस अवसर पर ओडिशा पुलिस के जवानों ने कई हैरत-अंगेज प्रदर्शन भी किया। मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक ने भी पार्टी मुख्यालय पर तिरंगा फहराया।
 
09:19 AM, 26-Jan-2020

17000 फीट की ऊंचाई पर आटीबीपी ने फहराया तिरंगा

भारत-तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस (ITBP) के जवानों ने लद्दाख में आज 17000 फीट की ऊंचाई पर तिरंगा फहराकर गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह मनाया। लद्दाख में तापमान -20 डिग्री सेल्सियस है। जवानों ने भारत माता की जय और वंदे मातरम के नारे भी लगाए। 
 
09:10 AM, 26-Jan-2020

कश्मीर से कन्याकुमारी तक देश मना रहा 71वां गणतंत्र दिवस, जानिए हर अपडेट

मध्य रेलवे के महाप्रबंधक ने मुंबई में फहराया तिरंगा
मुंबई में मध्य रेलवे के महाप्रबंधक संजीव मित्तल ने छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनस पर राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराया।
 
 
republic day parade republic day 2020 delhi republic day parade 2020 delhi republic day rajpath republic day parade 2020
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

