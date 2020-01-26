कश्मीर से कन्याकुमारी तक देश मना रहा 71वां गणतंत्र दिवस, जानिए हर अपडेट

Liveकश्मीर से कन्याकुमारी तक देश मना रहा 71वां गणतंत्र दिवस, जानिए हर अपडेट
Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoists the national flag at his residence on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/WJkibcetiB— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurls the national flag on #RepublicDay2020; Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also present pic.twitter.com/SxaGVYoQC5— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
Maharashtra: RSS General Secretary, Bhaiyaji Joshi hoists the tricolour at RSS Headquarters in Nagpur on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/S72WttZ9fu— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
Maharashtra: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari hoists the national flag at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, on #RepublicDay. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is also present at the Republic Day celebrations there. pic.twitter.com/PBH9UeLco9— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
Delhi: BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda hoists the tricolour at party headquarters on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/t6XI7qQgyf— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the national flag at his residence, on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/HFF9t0UPOc— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik at #RepublicDay celebrations in Panaji. pic.twitter.com/WV7DcApXV6— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal hoists the tricolour on #RepublicDay. pic.twitter.com/0OOwibZhrF— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
#WATCH Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel with the national flag celebrating Republic Day at 17000 feet in snow today. The temperature in Ladakh at present is minus 20 degrees Celsius. 'Himveers' chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'. pic.twitter.com/ANCe8txnFI— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
Mumbai: Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager of Central Railway unfurls the national flag at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/2RYYO4Pi2h— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
देशभर में गणतंत्र दिवस का राष्ट्रीय पर्व धूमधाम से मनाया जा रहा है। वहीं, असम के डिब्रूगढ़ में विस्फोट हुआ है। डिब्रूगढ़ के ग्राहम बाजार में एनएच-37 के पास एक दुकान में विस्फोट हुआ है। इस विस्फोट में किसी के घायल होने की खबर नहीं है।
26 जनवरी 2020