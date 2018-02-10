अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Renuka is unhappy with the tragedy of the controversy

रेणुका चौधरी के ठहाका विवाद से दुखी हैं शूर्पणखा की भूमिका निभाने वाली रेनू

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला,मुंबई Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 10:32 PM IST
Renuka is unhappy with the tragedy of the controversy
राज्यसभा में राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण पर धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव की चर्चा में कांग्रेस सांसद रेणुका चौधरी के ठहाका विवाद के चलते इन दिनों रामायण की पात्र शूर्पणखा भी चर्चा में हैं। चर्चित धारावाहिक रामायण में शूर्पणखा की भूमिका निभाने वाली अभिनेत्री रेनू खानोलकर काफी दुखी हैं। उनका कहना है कि संसद में रेणुका के ठहाके को जिस तरह शूर्पणखा के किरदार से घसीटा जा रहा है, वह ठीक नहीं है।

PM Narendra Modi met The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
India News

UAE पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, क्राउंन प्रिंस ने किया गर्मजोशी से स्वागत

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी शनिवार को अपने दो दिन के आधिकारिक दौरे पर संयुक्त अरब अमीरात (यूएई) पहुंच गए हैं।

10 फरवरी 2018

10 lakhs student in UttarPradesh refused to take exams
India News

10 लाख छात्रों के परीक्षा छोड़ने के बाद बोले योगी- परीक्षाओं को कम जटिल बनाने की दिशा में करेंगे काम

10 फरवरी 2018

BJP rejects TDP allegations of ignoring Andhra Pradesh
India News

आंध्र की अनदेखी के आरोपों को भाजपा ने किया खारिज, टीडीपी पर बोला सियासी हमला

10 फरवरी 2018

Rahul Gandhi reached the temple on the lines of Gujarat in Karnataka
India News

गुजरात की तर्ज पर कर्नाटक में भी मंदिर दर्शन को पहुंचे राहुल

10 फरवरी 2018

BJP leaders trying to find out the reasons of defeat of BJP in rajasthan
India News

राजस्थान में भाजपा की हार के कारण तलाशने में जुटे प्रदेश संगठन महामंत्री चंद्रशेखर

10 फरवरी 2018

Jammu and Kashmir: modi government sanctioned Rs 1,487 crore to the Army bases
India News

आतंकी हमले के बाद जागी सरकार, सैन्य ठिकानों की सुरक्षा के लिए 1487 करोड़ की मंजूरी 

10 फरवरी 2018

Tripura Assembly Elections 2018: Bharatiya Janata Party released a Publicity book 
India News

त्रिपुरा चुनाव: BJP के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव बोले- बनाएंगे गठबंधन की सरकार, जारी की प्रचार पुस्तिका 

10 फरवरी 2018

Goa minister said, north Indian tourists visiting the state were scum of the earth
India News

गोवा के मंत्री ने उत्तर भारत से आने वाले पर्यटकों को कहा- 'धरती पर गंदगी'

10 फरवरी 2018

honey trapped Group Captain Arun Marwah was posted in sensitive Defence Unit
India News

महिला ने पोस्ट और रैंक पर उठाए सवाल तो कैप्टन ने लीक किए दस्तावेज

10 फरवरी 2018

Rahul gandhi slams Modi government for fake promises
India News

कर्नाटक: राहुल ने लगाया आरोप, HAL से सौदा छीनकर दोस्त को दी राफेल डील

10 फरवरी 2018

