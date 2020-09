रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ ने अपने रूसी समकक्ष शोइगू के साथ की बैठक, आपसी सहयोग पर हुई चर्चा

Meeting coincides with Indra Naval Exercises to be conducted by Indian & Russia navies off Straits of Malacca over next 2 days. Raksha Mantri noted that these exercises demonstrated common interests of both countries in maritime security in Indian Ocean Region: Defence Ministry https://t.co/6xImuyfrbO

Raksha Mantri appreciated steadfast support provided by Russia, consistent with India's defence & security needs & in this context, particularly noted the timely manner in which Russia had responded to requests for procurement of particular weapon systems: Ministry of Defence https://t.co/ybYOWYvdtq