राहुल गांधी बोले- अगर मुझे 15 मिनट बोलने दें तो संसद में खड़े नहीं हो पाएंगे पीएम मोदी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 17 Apr 2018 02:46 PM IST
राहुल गांधी
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने पीएम मोदी पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने कहा कि पीएम मोदी, नीरव मोदी को नीरव कहकर बुलाते हैं। मेहुल चौकसी को मेहुल भाई कहकर बुलाते हैं। सरकार ने जनता का पैसा नीरव की जेब में डाल दिया है। नीरव मोदी 30 हजार करोड़ लेकर भाग गये लेकिन पीएम ने एक शब्द नहीं कहा। 
राहुल ने कहा कि नीरव और मेहुल चौकसी से पीएम मोदी के अच्छे संबंध हैं। केवल इन्ही लोगों के अच्छे दिन आये हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि पीएम ने बैंकिंग सिस्टम को बर्बाद कर दिया। किसानों और मजदूरों के बुरे दिन आए हैं। लोग दोबारा लाइन में खड़े हैं, क्या यही अच्छे दिन हैं। 

राहुल ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी संसद में खड़े होने से डरते हैं। हमें अगर 15 मिनट का भाषण मिल जाए तो पीएम मोदी संसद में खड़े नहीं हो पाएंगे। फिर चाहे वो राफेल मामला हो या नीरव मोदी का मामला हो। राहुल गांधी ने पीएम मोदी पर निशाना साधते हुए अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर एक कविता शेयर की है। 
 


 


 

rahul gandhi pm modi nirav modi

