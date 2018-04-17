राहुल गांधी बोले- अगर मुझे 15 मिनट बोलने दें तो संसद में खड़े नहीं हो पाएंगे पीएम मोदी

Modi Ji has destroyed the banking system. Nirav Modi fled with Rs 30,000 crore & PM didn't utter a word. We were forced to stand in queues as he snatched 500-1000 rupee notes from our pockets & put in Nirav Modi's pocket: Rahul Gandhi on Cash crunch pic.twitter.com/5vsKsBHxr0— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2018
PM parliament main khade hone se darte hain. Hume 15 mins ka bhashan mil jaye Parliament house main PM khade nahi ho payenge, chahe wo Rafael ka mamala ho ya, chahe wo Nirav Modi ka mamla ho, PM khade nahi ho payenge: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/eJKhAMNFqW— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2018
समझो अब नोटबंदी का फरेब— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 17, 2018
आपका पैसा निरव मोदी की जेब
मोदीजी की क्या ‘माल्या’ माया
नोटबंदी का आतंक दोबारा छाया
देश के ATM सब फिर से खाली
बैंकों की क्या हालत कर डाली#CashCrunch
17 अप्रैल 2018