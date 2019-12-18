शहर चुनें

Rahul Gandhi meets South Korea PM, discusses political and economic situation

नागरिकता कानून विवाद के बीच दक्षिण कोरिया की यात्रा पर राहुल गांधी, प्रधानमंत्री से की मुलाकात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 18 Dec 2019 10:59 AM IST
राहुल गांधी ने दक्षिण कोरिया के प्रधानमंत्री से की मुलाकात
राहुल गांधी ने दक्षिण कोरिया के प्रधानमंत्री से की मुलाकात - फोटो : Twitter
कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने मंगलवार को कहा कि उन्होंने दक्षिण कोरिया की यात्रा के दौरान वहां के प्रधानमंत्री ली नायक योन से मुलाकात की और उनके साथ विविध विषयों पर चर्चा की। वायनाड सांसद की दक्षिण कोरिया यात्रा भारत में नागरिकता कानून को लेकर हो रहे प्रदर्शन के बीच हुई है।
गांधी ने ट्वीट किया कि आधिकारिक प्रतिनिधिमंडल के हिस्से के रूप में मैं आज कोरिया गणराज्य के प्रधानमंत्री महामहिम ली याक-योन एवं अन्य अधिकारियों से मिला। उन्होंने कहा कि हमने अपने अपने देशों की वर्तमान राजनीतिक एवं आर्थिक स्थिति समेत विभिन्न विषयों पर चर्चा की।

उन्होंने दक्षिण कोरिया के प्रधानमंत्री के साथ अपनी तस्वीर भी साझा की। उसमें कांग्रेस नेता सैम पित्रोदा भी नजर आ रहे हैं। सूत्रों ने बताया कि गांधी दक्षिण कोरिया के निमंत्रण पर वहां की राजकीय यात्रा पर गए हैं और वह कुछ दिनों में लौटेंगे।
rahul gandhi citizenship act 2019 दक्षिण कोरिया
