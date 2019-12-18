नागरिकता कानून विवाद के बीच दक्षिण कोरिया की यात्रा पर राहुल गांधी, प्रधानमंत्री से की मुलाकात

As a part of an official delegation, I today met with the PM of the Republic of Korea, His Excellency, Lee Nak-yon and other officials, in Seoul. We discussed a wide range of issues, including the current political & economic situation in our respective countries. pic.twitter.com/0ILEg5j20Z— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 17, 2019
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने नागरिकता कानून को लेकर दायर 59 याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई करते हुए रोक लगाने से इनकार कर दिया। इस मामले पर अगली सुनवाई 22 जनवरी को होगी। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार को नोटिस भी जारी किया है।
18 दिसंबर 2019