Rahul Gandhi: राहुल का दावा- मध्य प्रदेश में मिलेंगी 150 सीटें, मुख्यमंत्री के चेहरे पर दिया मजेदार जवाब

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | We had a detailed meeting right now and our internal assessment says that since we got 136 seats in Karnataka, we are now going to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/9rQgiJBumY
विज्ञापन विज्ञापन
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed