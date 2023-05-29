Rahul Gandhi: राहुल का दावा- मध्य प्रदेश में मिलेंगी 150 सीटें, मुख्यमंत्री के चेहरे पर दिया मजेदार जवाब

#WATCH | We had a detailed meeting right now and our internal assessment says that since we got 136 seats in Karnataka, we are now going to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/9rQgiJBumY

मुख्यमंत्री के चेहरे पर दिया मजेदार जवाब

अपनी बात रखकर जब राहुल गांधी जाने लगे तो इसी दौरान पत्रकारों ने राहुल गांधी से मध्य प्रदेश में मुख्यमंत्री के चेहरे को लेकर सवाल किया। इस पर राहुल गांधी वापस आए और फिर पुरानी बात को दोहराकर बोले 'हमें 150 सीटें मिलने वाली हैं', और फिर आगे बढ़ गए। इस तरह बड़ी चतुराई से राहुल गांधी राज्य में मुख्यमंत्री के चेहरे के सवाल को टाल गए।



बता दें कि कांग्रेस की तरफ से सीएम पद की रेस में कमलनाथ का दावा मजबूत है। दिग्विजय सिंह के नाम की भी चर्चाएं थी लेकिन दिग्विजय सिंह ने बीते दिनों खुद ही सीएम पद की रेस से अपने आप को यह कहकर बाहर कर लिया था कि वह मुख्यमंत्री नहीं बनना चाहते। मध्य प्रदेश में बीते करीब दो दशकों से भाजपा का शासन है, बीच में कांग्रेस की सरकार आई थी लेकिन वह ज्यादा समय तक टिक नहीं पाई थी और सिंधिया की बगावत से कुछ ही महीने में कांग्रेस सरकार की विदाई हो गई थी। इस बार भाजपा को सत्ता विरोधी लहर का भी सामना करना पड़ सकता है लेकिन एमपी की राजनीति में भाजपा को कभी भी कमजोर नहीं माना जा सकता। यही वजह है कि इस बार के चुनाव में भाजपा और कांग्रेस के बीच अच्छी टक्कर देखने को मिल सकती है।

