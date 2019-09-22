राहुल गांधी अपनी पार्टी को ही नहीं संभाल सकते, देश कैसे चलाएंगे : केंद्रीय मंत्री रामदास अठावले

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale: Even after doing well for 5 yrs, some people tried to malign PM Modi's image. But people had decided that there was no alternative to Modi Ji. If Rahul Gandhi cannot manage his party well, how would he govern the country?As a result, he lost Amethi pic.twitter.com/pV65GLthzf— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सुरक्षा एजेंसियों को जानकारी मिली है कि मशहूर टीवी क्विज शो 'कौन बनेगा करोड़पति' की लोकप्रियता को भुनाने के लिए पाकिस्तान में बैठे कुछ लोग फर्जी सोशल मीडिया हैंडल के जरिए लोगों को फंसाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।
22 सितंबर 2019