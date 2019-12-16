शहर चुनें

rahul comment create turmoil in maharashtra, bjp mlas with fadnavis wore i am Savarkar caps

महाराष्ट्र: 'मैं सावरकर हूं' की टोपी लगाकर विधानसभा पहुंचे भाजपा विधायक और फडणवीस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नागपुर Updated Mon, 16 Dec 2019 10:41 AM IST
देवेंद्र फडणवीस
देवेंद्र फडणवीस - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
राहुल गांधी के मेरा नाम राहुल सावरकर नहीं गांधी है, सच्चाई के लिए मरते दम तक माफी नहीं मांगूंगा वाले बयान को लेकर विवाद बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। इस बयान ने महराष्ट्र की राजनीति में हलचल पैदा कर दी है। शिवसेना ने जहां कांग्रेस सांसद को वीर सावरकर की किताब पढ़ने की सलाह दी है। वहीं भाजपा लगातार शिवसेना के रुख को लेकर सवाल खड़े कर रही है। इसी बीच पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस सहित भाजपा विधायक विधानसभा के शीतकालीन सत्र में 'मैं सावरकर हूं' की टोपी लगाकर हिस्सा लेने पहुंचे हैं। 
सूर्य ग्रहण पर कुष्ठ आश्रम में दान से होंगे सूर्य वलिष्ठ, राहु भी होंगे शान्त : 25-Dec-2019
Order Now!
rahul gandhi maharashtra politics veer savarkar devendra fadnavis state assembly
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

