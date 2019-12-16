महाराष्ट्र: 'मैं सावरकर हूं' की टोपी लगाकर विधानसभा पहुंचे भाजपा विधायक और फडणवीस

Nagpur: BJP MLAs including former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrive for assembly's winter session wearing 'I am Savarkar' caps https://t.co/wNyohx585c pic.twitter.com/ZAtmdoglDx— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019
नागरिकता कानून को लेकर पूर्वोत्तर के राज्यों में पिछले काफी दिनों से विरोध हो रहा है। रविवार को जामिला मिलिया इस्लामिया यूनिवर्सिटी में इस कानून को लेकर प्रदर्शन हुए जिसने हिंसा का रूप ले लिया।
16 दिसंबर 2019