PNB फ्रॉड केस: बैंक की सफाई, 2011 में ही जांच एजेंसियों को दे दी थी जानकारी

The scam was first detected by our officials at first in 2011 & we had reported it to the concerned agencies: Punjab National Bank (PNB) MD Sunil Mehta on #PNBScam #NiravModi pic.twitter.com/et2unqI0Ge — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018

Nirav Modi left the country on 1st of January. CBI received complaint from PNB on 29th Jan 2018. CBI registered the case on 31st January. Lookout notice has also been issued against Nirav Modi: Official Sources — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018

We detected the fraud on January 3. We got to know that 2 of our employees did some un-authorised transactions. The bank intiated criminal action against our staff members: Sunil Mehta, MD PNB. #PNBScam pic.twitter.com/UyBeDmslco — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018

ED attaches assets worth Rs 6 crore of R Bhuvaneswaran of Chennai, MC Ponnappa & Hamzath Naha of Mysuru, and PS Subramanyam of Bengaluru under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a bank fraud case — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018

देश के दूसरे सबसे बड़े सरकारी बैंक, पीएनबी में 11,400 करोड़ रुपये की गड़बड़ी का मामला सामने आया है। बैंक का आरोप है कि अरबपति बिजनेसमैन नीरव मोदी ने मुंबई स्थित एक ब्रांच से फर्जी तरीके से शपथ पत्र हासिल किए और उन्हीं के आधार पर अन्य भारतीय बैंकों से विदेशों में लोन ले लिए। मामले के मीडिया में आने के बाद बैंक प्रशासन सवालों के घेरे में आ गया। इसकी सफाई के लिए बैंक की तरफ से प्रेस कांफ्रेंस का आयोजन किया गया, जहां एमडी सुनील मेहता ने सफाई पेश की।बैंक के एमडी सुनील मेहता ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में कहा कि इस घोटाले की जानकारी सबसे पहले 2011 में हुई थी। हमने इसकी शिकायत एजेंसियों को दी थी।बैंक ने कहा कि नीरव मोदी ने 1 जनवरी में देश छोड़ दिया था। हमने सीबीआई को इसकी जानकारी 29 जनवरी 2018 को दे दी थी। सीबीआई ने 31 जनवरी को केस रजिस्टर्ड किया था। उनके खिलाफ लुकआउट नोटिस जारी कर दिया गया था।उन्होंने कहा कि हम किसी भी गलत काम को बढ़ावा नहीं देंगे, हम लोग ही इस घोटाले को सतह पर लेकर आए। एमडी सुनील मेहता ने कहा कि हमारी जानकारी में आया कि बैंक के 2 कर्मचारियों की तरफ से अवैध लेन-देन किया गया। जानकारी मिलते ही कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गई।ग्राहकों की चिंता को समझते हुए एमडी सुनील मेहता ने कहा कि पीएनबी ऐसे मामलों से उबरने के लिए सक्षम है। कारोबारी के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज की जा चुकी है। छापे मारे जा रहे हैं, दस्तावेजों को जब्त किया जा रहा है। एमडी ने जानकारी दी कि ED ने चेन्नई में 6 करोड़ की संपत्ति जब्त की है।