PNB फ्रॉड केस: बैंक की सफाई, 2011 में ही जांच एजेंसियों को दे दी थी जानकारी

The scam was first detected by our officials at first in 2011 & we had reported it to the concerned agencies: Punjab National Bank (PNB) MD Sunil Mehta on #PNBScam #NiravModi pic.twitter.com/et2unqI0Ge— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018
उन्होंने कहा कि हम किसी भी गलत काम को बढ़ावा नहीं देंगे, हम लोग ही इस घोटाले को सतह पर लेकर आए। एमडी सुनील मेहता ने कहा कि हमारी जानकारी में आया कि बैंक के 2 कर्मचारियों की तरफ से अवैध लेन-देन किया गया। जानकारी मिलते ही कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गई।
Nirav Modi left the country on 1st of January. CBI received complaint from PNB on 29th Jan 2018. CBI registered the case on 31st January. Lookout notice has also been issued against Nirav Modi: Official Sources— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018
We detected the fraud on January 3. We got to know that 2 of our employees did some un-authorised transactions. The bank intiated criminal action against our staff members: Sunil Mehta, MD PNB. #PNBScam pic.twitter.com/UyBeDmslco— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018
ED attaches assets worth Rs 6 crore of R Bhuvaneswaran of Chennai, MC Ponnappa & Hamzath Naha of Mysuru, and PS Subramanyam of Bengaluru under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a bank fraud case— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018
15 फरवरी 2018