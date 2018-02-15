अपना शहर चुनें

PNB फ्रॉड केस: बैंक की सफाई, 2011 में ही जांच एजेंसियों को दे दी थी जानकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 15 Feb 2018 03:02 PM IST
Punjab National Bank Clearification on nirav modi case
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक के CMD सुनील मेहता - फोटो : ANI
देश के दूसरे सबसे बड़े सरकारी बैंक, पीएनबी में 11,400 करोड़ रुपये की गड़बड़ी का मामला सामने आया है। बैंक का आरोप है कि अरबपति बिजनेसमैन नीरव मोदी ने मुंबई स्थित एक ब्रांच से फर्जी तरीके से शपथ पत्र हासिल किए और उन्हीं के आधार पर अन्य भारतीय बैंकों से विदेशों में लोन ले लिए। मामले के मीडिया में आने के बाद बैंक प्रशासन सवालों के घेरे में आ गया। इसकी सफाई के लिए बैंक की तरफ से प्रेस कांफ्रेंस का आयोजन किया गया, जहां एमडी सुनील मेहता ने सफाई पेश की।

बैंक के एमडी सुनील मेहता ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में कहा कि इस घोटाले की जानकारी सबसे पहले 2011 में हुई थी। हमने इसकी शिकायत एजेंसियों को दी थी।  
बैंक ने कहा कि नीरव मोदी ने 1 जनवरी में देश छोड़ दिया था। हमने सीबीआई को इसकी जानकारी 29 जनवरी 2018 को दे दी थी। सीबीआई ने 31 जनवरी को केस रजिस्टर्ड किया था। उनके खिलाफ लुकआउट नोटिस जारी कर दिया गया था।  उन्होंने कहा कि हम किसी भी गलत काम को बढ़ावा नहीं देंगे, हम लोग ही इस घोटाले को सतह पर लेकर आए। एमडी सुनील मेहता ने कहा कि हमारी जानकारी में आया कि बैंक के 2 कर्मचारियों की तरफ से अवैध लेन-देन किया गया। जानकारी मिलते ही कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गई। 
 


ग्राहकों की चिंता को समझते हुए एमडी सुनील मेहता ने कहा कि पीएनबी ऐसे मामलों से उबरने के लिए सक्षम है। कारोबारी के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज की जा चुकी है। छापे मारे जा रहे हैं, दस्तावेजों को जब्त किया जा रहा है। एमडी ने जानकारी दी कि ED ने चेन्नई में 6 करोड़ की संपत्ति जब्त की है।     
 

