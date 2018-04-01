Punjab Government suspends services of public transport tomorrow (April 2) due to bandh called by several Dalit organisations against the amendment under the SC/ST Act.

4000 police personnel along with one company of Rapid Action Force to be deployed tomorrow. Strict action will be taken against those who indulge in violence: Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana over bandh called by several Dalit organisations in Punjab tomorrow pic.twitter.com/9bSr548no1