पंजाब में दलित फैडरेशन ने दी भारत बंद की चुनौती, सरकार ने किया इंटरनेट, ट्रांसपोर्ट, स्कूल सब बंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 01 Apr 2018 06:56 PM IST
Punjab Government suspends public transport due to bandh called by several Dalit
पंजाब सरकार ने 2 अप्रैल को SC/ST एक्ट में संसोधन को लेकर दलित संस्थानों द्वारा बुलाए जा रहे बंद के कारण पब्लिक ट्रांसपॉर्ट सर्विस को सस्पेंड किया है। इसके साथ ही सोमवार को राज्य के सभी शिक्षण संस्थान भी बंद रहेंगे और इंटरनेट सेवा भी सस्पेंड रहेगी।
पंजाब के मुख्य सचिव ने भारत सरकार के रक्षा विभाग के सचिव को पत्र लिखकर कहा कि पंजाब में सेना किसी भी स्थिति के लिए तैयार रहे क्योंकि 2 अप्रैल को SC/ST एक्ट में संसोधन को लेकर दलित संस्थानों द्वारा बुलाए जा रहे बंद के कारण राज्य को कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने में उनकी मदद की जरूरत पड़ सकती है।
  दलित फैडरेशन द्वारा ऐलान किए गए इस बंद पर पुलिस कमिश्नर ने कहा है कि रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स की एक कंपनी के साथ 4000 पुलिस कर्मियों को तैनात किया जाएगा। जो लोग हिंसा में लगे हैं, उनके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।




बता दें कि शनिवार को बैठक करते हुए दलित वेल्फेयर फैडरेशन के सदस्य सवर्ण सिंह बलगन ने कहा था कि भारतीय संविधान के निर्माता बाबा भीमराव अंबेडकर साहिब ने भारत का संविधान लिखा। जिसमें पिछड़ी श्रेणियों के लिए कानून बनाया गया था। लेकिन अब दलितों का हक छीनने की कोशिश की जा रही है जिसे दलित बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगा। 

दलित वेल्फेयर फैडरेशन की तरफ से शहर में दलित समुदाय के लोगों से अपील की गई है कि वो 2 अप्रैल को बंद का समर्थन करें। उधर हरियाणा के सरकारी कार्यालयों में भी कार्यरत लगभग 1 लाख दलित कर्मियों ने दो अप्रैल को सामूहिक अवकाश पर रहने का फैसला लिया है। उन्होंने एससी, एसटी उत्पीड़न अधिनियम को कमजोर करने के विरोध में मोर्चा खोल दिया है। ये सभी दो अप्रैल को इस संबंध में अनुसूचित जाति संगठनों के आह्वान पर भारत बंद में शामिल होंगे।

