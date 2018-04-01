दलित फैडरेशन द्वारा ऐलान किए गए इस बंद पर पुलिस कमिश्नर ने कहा है कि रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स की एक कंपनी के साथ 4000 पुलिस कर्मियों को तैनात किया जाएगा। जो लोग हिंसा में लगे हैं, उनके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
Punjab Government suspends services of public transport tomorrow (April 2) due to bandh called by several Dalit organisations against the amendment under the SC/ST Act.— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2018
4000 police personnel along with one company of Rapid Action Force to be deployed tomorrow. Strict action will be taken against those who indulge in violence: Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana over bandh called by several Dalit organisations in Punjab tomorrow pic.twitter.com/9bSr548no1— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2018
1 अप्रैल 2018