
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 11 बजे मन की बात से देश को करेंगे संबोधित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 23 Feb 2020 07:53 AM IST
मन की बात में बोलते प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
मन की बात में बोलते प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Twitter
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज सुबह 11 बजे अपने 62वें  मन की बात कार्यक्रम से के जरिए देश को संबोधित करेंगे। इस वर्ष मासिक रेडियो कार्यक्रम के माध्यम से यह उनका दूसरा संबोधन होगा। 
narendra modi mann ki baat narendra modi radio programme narendra modi mann ki baat

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.





