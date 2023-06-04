President Murmu : राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू सूरीनाम और सर्बिया की यात्रा के लिए रवाना, संबंधों होंगे मजबूत

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu leaves for Suriname
President will be in Suriname on a state visit till June 6, at the invitation of Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi. pic.twitter.com/m9bpAwmLgO
विज्ञापन विज्ञापन
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed