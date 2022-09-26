Mumbai News : मुंबई के विले पार्ले में सात झोपड़ियां नाले में गिरी, कोई हताहत नहीं, देखें वीडियो

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
मुंबई के विले पार्ले में एक नाले में सात झोपड़ियां गिर गईं। इस घटना में किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है। बृहन्मुंबई नगर निगम ने बताया कि सुरक्षा कारणों से 24 झोपड़ियां खाली कराई गईं हैं और लोगों को बीएमसी स्कूल में स्थानांतरित कर दिया गया है।
#WATCH | Mumbai: Portion of 7 hutments collapsed in a nullah located at Indra Nagar area in Juhu,Vile Parle. No injuries were reported in this incident. 24 hutments vacated for safety reasons & residents are shifted to Ashram BMC School: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (25.09) pic.twitter.com/Be1wFrHeNK— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2022
