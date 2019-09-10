वीडियो : मुहर्रम के जुलूस के दौरान बड़ा हादसा, छत का हिस्सा गिरने से 20 लोग घायल

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: Portion of a terrace collapsed during a Muharram procession, in B.thandrapadu village of Kurnool district, late last night. 20 people injured. They were later taken to a hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/k2tPpsouCC— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019
आगामी महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए स्क्रीनिंग कमेटी के चेयरमैन ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया और कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी के बीच होने वाली बैठक टाल दी गई है।
10 सितंबर 2019