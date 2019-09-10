शहर चुनें

Portion of a terrace collapsed during a Muharram procession in Andhra Pradesh, 20 people injured

वीडियो : मुहर्रम के जुलूस के दौरान बड़ा हादसा, छत का हिस्सा गिरने से 20 लोग घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कुरनाल Updated Tue, 10 Sep 2019 04:27 PM IST
आंध्र प्रदेश में मुहर्रम के जुलूस के दौरान बड़ा हादसा हुआ है। कुरनूल जिले के बी थंड्रापुडु गांव में कल देर रात मुहर्रम के जुलूस के दौरान एक छत का हिस्सा ढह गया। इस हादसे में 20 लोग घायल हो गए। बाद में उन्हें इलाज के लिए अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जिनमें से कई की हालत नाजुक बताई जा रही है। 
वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि काफी बड़ी तादाद में लोग छत के ऊपर खड़े होकर मुहर्रम का जुलूस देख रहे हैं। अचानक ही छत का एक हिस्सा नीचे गिर गया। उस हिस्से पर खड़े लोग नीचे खड़े हुए लोगों के ऊपर जा गिरे। हादसे के बाद भगदड़ मच गई। मलबे के नीचे दबे लोगों को तुरंत बाहर निकाला गया और उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। 
 




 
muharram 2019 muharram procession muharram terrace collapsed kurnool district मुहर्रम
