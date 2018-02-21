Mere pati 10 saal se kaam kar rahe hain wahan, kuch logon ki tarah woh bhi paperwork karte the. Nirav Modi inn sab ke liye zimmevar hai, usko mere saamne lao woh ayega toh main usse chappal se maarungi: Sujata Patil, Wife of accused Arjun Patil. #PNBFraudCase pic.twitter.com/C4XDKOCj4X— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दक्षिण भारत के सुपरस्टार कमल हासन ने बुधवार को अपनी राजनीतिक पार्टी की घोषणा की।
21 फरवरी 2018