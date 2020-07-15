शहर चुनें
PM Narendra Modi in India-European Union Summit live updates in Hindi

पीएम मोदी आज भारत-यूरोपीय संघ शिखर सम्मेलन में लेंगे भाग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 15 Jul 2020 09:48 AM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Twitter

ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज शाम 4:30 बजे भारत-यूरोपीय संघ (ईयू) शिखर सम्मेलन में भाग लेंगे। ईयू में भाग लेने से पहले पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि मुझे विश्वास है कि यह शिखर सम्मेलन यूरोप के साथ हमारे आर्थिक और सांस्कृतिक संबंधों को और मजबूत करेगा।
narendra modi india-european union summit india europe

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

