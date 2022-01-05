PM Modi: पीएम मोदी ने जर्मन चांसलर ओलाफ स्कोल्ज से फोन पर की बात 

PM Modi spoke on phone today with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz & congratulated him on his appointment. The two leaders agreed that there was significant synergy in the governance priorities announced by the new German Government and India's own economic vision: PMO
