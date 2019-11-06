शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   PM Modi in Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation meeting to tackle stubble burning

पराली पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने की बैठक, किसानों को मशीनें बांटने के निर्देश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 06 Nov 2019 09:19 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : ANI
पराली जलाने की वजह से हो रहे प्रदूषण पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के सख्त रवैये के बाद केंद्र सरकार भी गंभीर कदम उठाने में जुट गई है।प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 'प्रो एक्टिव गर्वनेंस एंड टाइमली इम्पलिमेंटेशन'(प्रगति) की 31वीं बैठक की अध्यक्षता की।
बैठक के बाद प्रधानमंत्री ने कृषि विभाग, किसान कल्याणकारी विभाग को पंजाब, हरियाणा और यूपी के किसानों को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर उपकरण दिए जाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। 

इससे पहले दिल्ली एनसीआर में प्रदूषण की गंभीरता को देखते हुए प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय (पीएमओ) ने आपात बैठक की थी। वह खुद प्रदूषण के बढ़ते स्तर पर 24 घंटे निगरानी रख रहा है। प्रधानमंत्री के प्रधान सचिव पीके मिश्रा और कैबिनेट सचिव राजीव गाबा ने भी इस मुद्दे पर उच्चस्तरीय बैठक बुलाई थी। मीटिंग में दिल्ली के अधिकारियों के अलावा पंजाब और हरियाणा की राज्य सरकारों के अधिकारी भी वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस के जरिए जुड़े थे। 
pollution in delhi supreme court
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

