पराली पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने की बैठक, किसानों को मशीनें बांटने के निर्देश

PM Modi, today,chaired 31st interaction through Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) to tackle stubble burning. PM directed Department of Agriculture,Cooperation&Farmers Welfare to distribute equipment to farmers of Punjab, Haryana & UP on a priority basis pic.twitter.com/4qcByN5sOs— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अयोध्या मामले में आसन्न अदालती निर्णय की आहट देश की फिजा में इस समय गहरे से महसूस की जा रही है। ऐसे में राम के जन्म से लेकर उनकी वंशावली तक जानना अपने आप में बेहद दिलचस्प हो जाता है।
6 नवंबर 2019