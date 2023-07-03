S. Jaishankar: 'पीएम मोदी जब कुछ करते हैं तो असर पूरी दुनिया पर होता है', अमेरिका दौरे को जयशंकर ने बताया खास

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar says, "If you see the recent US visit of PM Modi, you saw that there were many prime ministers have visited the US but this visit of PM Modi was different. It was because PM Modi has a different image. He is a senior,… pic.twitter.com/tDAeA8KRgZ
विज्ञापन विज्ञापन
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed