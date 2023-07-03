S. Jaishankar: 'पीएम मोदी जब कुछ करते हैं तो असर पूरी दुनिया पर होता है', अमेरिका दौरे को जयशंकर ने बताया खास

#WATCH | Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar says, "If you see the recent US visit of PM Modi, you saw that there were many prime ministers have visited the US but this visit of PM Modi was different. It was because PM Modi has a different image. He is a senior,… pic.twitter.com/tDAeA8KRgZ

पीएम मोदी के नेतृत्व में हो रहे असली बदलाव

भारतीय विदेश मंत्री ने कहा कि 'पीएम मोदी के नेतृत्व में असली बदलाव हो रहे हैं। विकास का मतलब सिर्फ इतना नहीं है कि पत्थरों का शिलान्यास किया जाए और फिर उनके बारे में भूल जाएं। यह सरकार डिलीवर करती है। अन्य सरकारें सिर्फ बोलती हैं लेकिन हमारा विश्वास है कि लोग खुद बदलाव होते हुए देखें।' विदेश मंत्री ने कहा कि आज विदेश नीति में तकनीक की अहम भूमिका है। आप चाहें या ना चाहें दुनिया आपके यहां तो आएगी ही। यह अवसरों को तौर पर भी आ सकती है और चुनौतियों के तौर पर भी। विदेश मंत्री ने कहा कि बीते नौ सालों में जो आइडिया आए हैं, वह भारत से आए हैं। — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023 भारतीय विदेश मंत्री ने कहा कि 'पीएम मोदी के नेतृत्व में असली बदलाव हो रहे हैं। विकास का मतलब सिर्फ इतना नहीं है कि पत्थरों का शिलान्यास किया जाए और फिर उनके बारे में भूल जाएं। यह सरकार डिलीवर करती है। अन्य सरकारें सिर्फ बोलती हैं लेकिन हमारा विश्वास है कि लोग खुद बदलाव होते हुए देखें।' विदेश मंत्री ने कहा कि आज विदेश नीति में तकनीक की अहम भूमिका है। आप चाहें या ना चाहें दुनिया आपके यहां तो आएगी ही। यह अवसरों को तौर पर भी आ सकती है और चुनौतियों के तौर पर भी। विदेश मंत्री ने कहा कि बीते नौ सालों में जो आइडिया आए हैं, वह भारत से आए हैं।

