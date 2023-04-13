Assam: असम जाएंगे प्रधामनमंत्री मोदी, एम्स और तीन अन्य मेडिकल कॉलेज का लोकार्पण समेत 14300 करोड़ की देंगे सौगात

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी आज यानी शुक्रवार को एक दिवसीय असम के दौरे पर आएंगे। इस दौरान वे असम को करीब लगभग 14,300 करोड़ रुपये की सौगात देंगे। वह कई परियोजनाओं का उद्घाटन और शिलान्यास करेंगे। प्रधानमंत्री असम में अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स), गुवाहाटी और तीन अन्य मेडिकल कॉलेज का लोकार्पण करेंगे और ‘आपके द्वार आयुष्मान’ अभियान की भी शुरुआत करेंगे। इस अवसर पर वे गुवाहाटी के सरुसजाई स्टेडियम में बिहू नृत्य के विश्व रिकॉर्ड के भी साक्षी बनेंगे जहां, एक साथ 11 हजार से अधिक कलाकार एक साथ बिहू नृत्य करेंगे।
#WATCH | 11304 folk dancers presented Bihu Dance in the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati in the State Govt's bid of setting a Guinness World Record for largest Bihu dance in a single venue.
2548 drummers also performed here with them. pic.twitter.com/n9EYimF6Bt— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023
