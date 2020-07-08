भारत में ब्रिटेन के नए उच्चायुक्त फिलिप बार्टन ने संभाला कार्यभार, कहा- यह सबसे बड़ा सम्मान

Sir Philip Barton today presented his credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind, in a virtual ceremony, as British High Commissioner to India. Barton said, "It is the greatest honour&privilege of my diplomatic career to represent the UK in this wonderful country." pic.twitter.com/JUQwMJbeOU— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020
We often speak of living bridge of ppl,ideas&institutions that tie UK&India.I,too,am part of that bridge. My mother was born in Shimla.I met my wife when we both worked here&we named our daughter ‘India’ - not knowing I would return one day as High Commissioner: Sir Philip Barton https://t.co/J24QvNdPrc— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020
