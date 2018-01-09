Download App
प्रवासी सांसद सम्मेलन: PM का चीन को इशारा- हम किसी की जमीन पर नजर नहीं रखते

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 11:52 AM IST
Parliamentary Conference: PM modi addresses a function for Indian Origin MPs in Delhi
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने प्रवासी सांसद दिवस पर दिल्ली में एक सम्मेलन को संबोधित किया। पीएम ने प्रवासी सांसदों की तारीफ में कहा कि ये हमारे लिए सम्मान की बात है कि देश के कई लोग आज विदेशों में बड़े पदों पर काबिज हैं। पीएम ने प्रवासी सम्मेलन में कहा कि 125 करोड़ भारतीयों की तरफ से देश में सांसदों का वेलकम है।

इस सम्मेलन में 23 देशों के 140 सांसद आए हैं और कई मेयर भी यहां मौजूद है। पीएम ने प्रवासी सांसदों से कहा आपने जो मुकाम हासिल किया है इससे हम ये बात समझ सकते हैं कि आपके पूर्वजों को आप पर कितना गर्व है?
 
-प्रथम और दूसरे विश्व युद्ध में भारतीयों सैनिकों के शहीद होने की बात रखते हुए पीएम ने कहा कि विश्व को भारत के बलिदान का महत्व समझना होगा। 
-एफडीआई के लिए भारत विश्व के सबसे बड़े आकर्षित देशों में से एक है।
-भारत की विकास यात्रा के लिए हम प्रवासियों के प्रभारी है
-पीएम ने कहा कि विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज प्रवासियों से सदैव सक्रिय रहती हैं।

 
parliamentary conference pm modi persons of indian origins delhi
