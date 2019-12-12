शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Parliament Winter Session live Updates CAB 2019 Curfew Protest Violent in North East

Live: संसद में गूंजेगा पूर्वोत्तर में अशांति का मुद्दा, कांग्रेस ने दिया स्थगन प्रस्ताव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 12 Dec 2019 11:02 AM IST
संसद का शीतकालीन सत्र
संसद का शीतकालीन सत्र - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र की कार्यवाही के दौरान आज लोकसभा और राज्यसभा में नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक के खिलाफ सुलग रहे पूर्वोत्तर का मामले पर चर्चा संभव है। कांग्रेस सांसद अधीर रंजन चौधरी, के सुरेश और गौरव गोगोई ने पूर्वोत्तर में अशांति और कानून-व्यवस्था की स्थिति को लेकर लोकसभा में स्थगन प्रस्ताव नोटिस दिया है।
विज्ञापन
वहीं कांग्रेस सांसद रिपुन बोरा ने असम और उत्तर प्रदेश के मौजूदा हालात को देखते हुए नियम 267 के तहत राज्यसभा में सस्पेंशन ऑफ बिजनेस नोटिस दिया है।

राज्यसभा में टीएमसी संसदीय दल के नेता डेरेक ओ'ब्रायन ने सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्रालय द्वारा टीवी चैनलों को सलाह देने पर राज्यसभा में शून्यकाल का नोटिस दिया है।

सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 2,999 रु. में एडमिशन के लिए अभी कॉल करें - 011 40146084 या क्लिक करें
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

हिमांशी खुराना ने बिग बॉस के खेल से उठाया पर्दा, पहली बार खोले ऐसे राज फैंस को नहीं होगा अंदाजा

11 दिसंबर 2019

himanshi khurana
himanshi khurana
himanshi khurana
Bigg Boss 13
Bollywood

हिमांशी खुराना ने बिग बॉस के खेल से उठाया पर्दा, पहली बार खोले ऐसे राज फैंस को नहीं होगा अंदाजा

11 दिसंबर 2019

Nirbhaya
Delhi NCR

दया याचिका खारिज होते ही डेथ सेल में शिफ्ट हो जाएंगे निर्भया के दोषी, जानें फांसी की प्रक्रिया

11 दिसंबर 2019

JIO PHONE PLAN
Tech Diary

Jio ने फिर से दिया झटका, बंद किया यह सबसे सस्ता प्लान

11 दिसंबर 2019

मोतियाबिंद क्या है, इसके कारण व उपचार
Eye7 (Advertorial)

मोतियाबिंद क्या है, इसके कारण व उपचार
nehru-liaquat pact
Education

Citizenship Amendment Bill: क्या है 69 साल पुराना नेहरू-लियाकत समझौता, क्यों हो रही है इसकी चर्चा

12 दिसंबर 2019

Cricket News

विंडीज के खिलाफ वन-डे सीरीज से भी धवन बाहर, मयंक अग्रवाल को मिली जगह

11 दिसंबर 2019

मयंक अग्रवाल -टीम इंडिया
मयंक अग्रवाल
मयंक अग्रवाल
मयंक अग्रवाल
Cricket News

विंडीज के खिलाफ वन-डे सीरीज से भी धवन बाहर, मयंक अग्रवाल को मिली जगह

11 दिसंबर 2019

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

भारत ने वानखेड़े में लिया वर्ल्ड कप की हार का बदला, वेस्टइंडीज को हराकर 2-1 से जीती सीरीज

12 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
parliament winter session live updates parliament live updates citizenship amendment bill
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Siddharth Shukla
Television

Bigg Boss 13: 'सीक्रेट रूम' में और बिगड़ी सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की तबीयत, अस्पताल में भर्ती

12 दिसंबर 2019

सिग सउर 716
India News

आतंकियों की अब खैर नहीं, भारतीय सेना में शामिल हुई यह अमेरिकी रायफल, जानिए खूबियां

12 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली
Cricket News

विराट ने 29 गेंदों पर ठोके 70 रन, जीत से अनुष्का को दिया शादी की सालगिरह का तोहफा

12 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

मां से कथित दुष्कर्म के आरोप में बेटा गिरफ्तार, पिता पर बेटी के यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप

12 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन
India News

नागरिकता विधेयक पर बवाल: असम-त्रिपुरा सुलगे, सीएम और केंद्रीय मंत्री के घर हमला, सेना भेजी

12 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
जानकारी देते हुए पाक से आई शमा और दर्शना।
Chandigarh

पाक में हिंदुओं के साथ कैसा होता है बर्ताव, महिला ने खोले राज, बोली- बंद कमरे में होती थी शादी

12 दिसंबर 2019

Rajinikanth
Bollywood

B’day Spl: ऐसे ही नहीं बनता कोई रजनीकांत जैसा मेगास्टार, ये हैं 10 खासमखास खूबियां

12 दिसंबर 2019

Ranga Billa
Delhi NCR

निर्भया कांडः 40 साल पहले रंगा-बिल्ला को फांसी पर चढ़वाने के लिए भी हुआ था आंदोलन, यह था मामला

12 दिसंबर 2019

राज्यसभा में विधेयक पेश करते गृह मंत्री अमित शाह
India News

नागरिकता विधेयक: संसद में भारी हंगामा, तीखी नोकझोंक के बीच चार साल बाद मिली कामयाबी

12 दिसंबर 2019

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

INDvsWI: विराट ने 21 गेंदों में जड़ा अर्धशतक, भारत-वेस्टइंडीज मैच में बने छह प्रमुख रिकॉर्ड्स    

12 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

नागरिकता विधेयक का विरोध करते प्रदर्शनकारी
India News

नागरिकता विधेयक के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दाखिल, असम-त्रिपुरा में बवाल

असम में तीसरे दिन भी हिंसक विरोध प्रदर्शन जारी है। जिसके कारण डिब्रूगढ़ और गुवाहाटी में कर्फ्यू लगा हुआ है।

12 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचा नागरिकता विधेयक, मुस्लिम लीग की पैरवी करेंगे कपिल सिब्बल

12 दिसंबर 2019

संजय राउत
India News

शरणार्थियों को नागरिकता दी जानी चाहिए, लेकिन वोट बैंक की राजनीति ठीक नहीं- संजय राउत

12 दिसंबर 2019

कांग्रेस
India News

लोकसभा और राज्यसभा में नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक पास, कोर्ट जाने की तैयारी में कांग्रेस

12 दिसंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

असम के लोगों से पीएम की अपील- ना हों परेशान, नहीं होगा आपके अधिकारों का हनन

12 दिसंबर 2019

आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जगनमोहन रेड्डी
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश: दुष्कर्म मामले की 21 दिनों में होगी सुनवाई, राज्य कैबिनेट से ड्राफ्ट बिल पास

12 दिसंबर 2019

सिग सउर 716
India News

आतंकियों की अब खैर नहीं, भारतीय सेना में शामिल हुई यह अमेरिकी रायफल, जानिए खूबियां

12 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता विधेयक पर राज्यसभा में बोलते अमित शाह
India News

नागरिकता बिल: कोर्ट जाने की तैयारी में कांग्रेस, शाह बोले- संसद को मत डराइये

12 दिसंबर 2019

विकास स्वरुप (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वरिष्ठ राजनयिक विकास स्वरूप विदेश मंत्रालय में सचिव नियुक्त

12 दिसंबर 2019

Big and important news stories of 12th december, updates on amar uajla
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

12 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

शरणार्थियों को नागरिकता दी जानी चाहिए, लेकिन वोट बैंक की राजनीति ठीक नहीं- संजय राउत

नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक पर शिव सेना नेता संजय राउत ने बयान दिया कि वोट बैंक की राजनीति ठीक नहीं है।

12 दिसंबर 2019

कांग्रेस 1:30

लोकसभा और राज्यसभा में नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक पास, कोर्ट जाने की तैयारी में कांग्रेस

12 दिसंबर 2019

क्रिकेट 1:03

भारत ने 2-1 से जीती सीरीज, विराट ने अनुष्का को दिया मैरिज एनिवर्सरी गिफ्ट

11 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:14

EXCLUSIVE: 'जुमांजी द नेक्स्ट लेवल' का प्रियंका चोपड़ा कनेक्शन, ड्वेन जॉनसन, केविन हार्ट से मुलाकात

11 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:20

'छपाक' के ट्रेलर लॉन्च में रोने लगीं दीपिका पादुकोण

11 दिसंबर 2019

Related

रक्षा मंत्रालय (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बिहार के गया में ऑफिसर ट्रेनिंग एकेडमी बंद करेगी सेना, रक्षा मंत्रालय ने प्रस्ताव किया मंजूर

12 दिसंबर 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

विमान यात्रा में बढ़ेगी सुरक्षा, कोताही बरतने पर एक करोड़ का जुर्माना

12 दिसंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अनुच्छेद-370 हटाने को चुनौती देने वाली वाली याचिकाओं पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई आज

12 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

मां से कथित दुष्कर्म के आरोप में बेटा गिरफ्तार, पिता पर बेटी के यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप

12 दिसंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा ने सांसदों को बांटी मोदी सरकार की छह महीने की उपलब्धियों पर किताब

12 दिसंबर 2019

गोधरा कांड (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नानावती रिपोर्ट : आयोग ने संजीव भट्ट सहित तीन शीर्ष अधिकारियों पर उठाए सवाल

12 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited