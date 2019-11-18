शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Parliament: PM Modi will address Rajya Sabha to mark its 250th session at around 2 PM

संसद: दो बजे राज्यसभा के 250वें सत्र को संबोधित करेंगे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 18 Nov 2019 01:53 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
संसद का शीतकालीन सत्र सोमवार से शुरू हो गया है। आज ही राज्यसभा का 250वां सत्र है। इस मौके पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी दोपहर को दो बजे राज्यसभा को संबोधित करेंगे। यह जानकारी प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय ने दी।
विज्ञापन

जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020 विश्वप्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

वेंकैया नायडू-ओम बिड़ला
India News

संसद Live: थोड़ी देर में राज्यसभा के 250वें सत्र को संबोधित करेंगे पीएम मोदी

18 नवंबर 2019

निर्मोही अखाड़ा की ओर से डीएम को सौंपा गया ज्ञापन।
Lucknow

प्रधानमंत्री से मिलना चाहता है निर्मोही अखाड़ा, डीएम को सौंपा ज्ञापन

18 नवंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र से पहले बोले पीएम मोदी- वाद हो, विवाद हो, संवाद हो

18 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
नरेंद्र मोदी-शी जिनपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दलाई लामा को लेकर भारत और चीन के बीच बढ़ सकता है तनाव

18 नवंबर 2019

Television

BB13: रश्मि और सिद्धार्थ के बीच बढ़ी नजदीकियां, घरवालों के सामने पूछा- 'क्या मुझसे प्यार करती हो?'

17 नवंबर 2019

Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai
Mahira Sharma Bigg Boss 13
Rashami Desai
Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai
Television

BB13: रश्मि और सिद्धार्थ के बीच बढ़ी नजदीकियां, घरवालों के सामने पूछा- 'क्या मुझसे प्यार करती हो?'

17 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood

शेरा के साथ 25 साल पूरे होने पर क्या बोले सलमान? इस वजह से सुहैल ने चुना था बॉडीगार्ड

18 नवंबर 2019

Salman With Shera
Salman With Shera
shera
shera
Bollywood

शेरा के साथ 25 साल पूरे होने पर क्या बोले सलमान? इस वजह से सुहैल ने चुना था बॉडीगार्ड

18 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
narendra modi winter session rajya sabha parliament
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Ranu Mandal make up
Bollywood

जानिए उस मेकअप आर्टिस्ट के बारे में जिसकी वजह से ट्रोल हो गई रानू मंडल, मीम्स से उड़ रहा मजाक

18 नवंबर 2019

Tara Sutaria
Bollywood

बार-बार ट्रोल होती हैं तारा सुतारिया, भद्दे कमेंट्स पढ़ कैसा होता है माता-पिता का रिएक्शन?

18 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Maharashtra politics
India News

महाराष्ट्र: पवार का 'पावर गेम', बोले- भाजपा और शिवसेना बताए सरकार कैसे बनेगी

18 नवंबर 2019

Cricket death
Cricket News

अंपायर के फैसले से नाखुश क्रिकेटर की मौत, आउट होने के बाद ड्रेसिंग रूम में आया हार्ट अटैक

18 नवंबर 2019

water pollution
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली सरकार के सभी दावे फेल, घरों में आ रहा गंदा-बदबूदार पानी, तस्वीरें हैं गवाह

18 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अयोध्या मामले में बैठक करती पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड
India News

अयोध्या पर पुनर्विचार याचिका, मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड ने गिनाए ये आधार

18 नवंबर 2019

Anupam Kher
Bollywood

अमेरिका में कश्मीरी हिंदुओं पर सुनंदा वशिष्ठ की स्पीच पर अनुपम खेर का बयान, कहा- आतंक का शिकार...

18 नवंबर 2019

kamaal r khan son
Bollywood

बेटे ने किया लग्जरी कार का एक्सीडेंट तो अभिनेता बोला-बढ़िया से कर दिया है, खैर कोई नहीं

18 नवंबर 2019

हस्तरेखा
Palmistry

आपके हाथ में भी हैं ये निशान तो फिर जरूर बनेंगे अमीर इंसान

18 नवंबर 2019

नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री केपी शर्मा ओली (फाइल फोटो)
World

नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री ओली का एलान, काला पानी इलाके से हटाए जाएंगे भारतीय सैनिक

18 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

नुसरत जहां (फाइल फोटो)
India News

संसद: इस वजह से शीतकालीन सत्र में हिस्सा लेने नहीं पहुंचीं नुसरत जहां

पश्चिम बंगाल से तृणमूल कांग्रेस की सांसद और अभिनेत्री नुसरत जहां सोमवार को संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र में हिस्सा लेने के लिए नहीं पहुंची।

18 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
संजय राउत
India News

बीजेपी पर भड़के संजय राउत, कहा- अपन ही भगवान हैं की सोच गलत

18 नवंबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

बैंकॉक में बोले राजनाथ सिंह- दो सालों में भारत का रक्षा निर्यात छह गुना बढ़ा

18 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना
India News

शीतकालीन सत्र में नागरिकता संशोधन बिल : क्या एनडीए से अलग होने वाली शिवसेना करेगी बिल का विरोध?

18 नवंबर 2019

सोनिया गांधी, शरद पवार
India News

क्या दिल्ली से होगा 'महाराष्ट्र संकट' पर फैसला, शिवसेना को समर्थन देने पर सोनिया से मिलेंगे शरद पवार

18 नवंबर 2019

Maharashtra politics
India News

महाराष्ट्र: पवार का 'पावर गेम', बोले- भाजपा और शिवसेना बताए सरकार कैसे बनेगी

18 नवंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

INX मीडिया केस : जमानत के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचे पी चिदंबरम, सीजेआई बोबड़े करेंगे सुनवाई

18 नवंबर 2019

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
India News

महाराष्ट्र: सरकार गठन की उम्मीद में आज सोनिया से मिलेंगे पवार, कांग्रेस की शिवसेना संग भी बैठक

18 नवंबर 2019

बोबडे
India News

देश को मिला नया चीफ जस्टिस, एसए बोबडे ने ली पद और गोपनीयता की शपथ

18 नवंबर 2019

बीएमसी चुनाव
India News

बीएमसी महापौर चुनाव: शिवसेना के खिलाफ भाजपा नहीं उतारेगी उम्मीदवार

18 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

दबंग खान ने फैन्स को दिए फिटनेस टिप्स, लगाई बीइंग स्ट्रांग फिटनेस उपकरणों की प्रदर्शनी

मुंबई में बीइंग स्ट्रांग फिटनेस उपकरणों की प्रदर्शनी लगाई गई। इस मौके पर सलमान खान भी पहुंचे। दबंग खान को लेकर फैन्स के बीच खूब उत्साह दिखा। कई टीवी सितारे भी यहां दिखाई दिए।

18 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत 2:37

बीजेपी पर भड़के संजय राउत, कहा- अपन ही भगवान हैं की सोच गलत

18 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना 2:00

शीतकालीन सत्र में नागरिकता संशोधन बिल : क्या एनडीए से अलग होने वाली शिवसेना करेगी बिल का विरोध?

18 नवंबर 2019

सोनिया गांधी, शरद पवार 2:14

क्या दिल्ली से होगा 'महाराष्ट्र संकट' पर फैसला, शिवसेना को समर्थन देने पर सोनिया से मिलेंगे शरद पवार

18 नवंबर 2019

बोबडे 1:51

देश को मिला नया चीफ जस्टिस, एसए बोबडे ने ली पद और गोपनीयता की शपथ

18 नवंबर 2019

Related

संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

संसद का शीतकालीन सत्र: बेरोजगारी, महंगाई व आर्थिक सुस्ती पर घेरेगा विपक्ष

18 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव व आदित्य ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

शीतकालीन सत्र में नागरिकता संशोधन बिल पर होगी शिवसेना की पहली अग्नि परीक्षा

18 नवंबर 2019

जस्टिस एसए बोबड़े ने देश के प्रधान न्यायाधीश के तौर पर शपथ ली
India News

देश के 47वें प्रधान न्यायाधीश बने जस्टिस एसए बोबड़े, राष्ट्रपति ने दिलाई शपथ

18 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या मामले में बैठक करती पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड
India News

अयोध्या पर पुनर्विचार याचिका, मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड ने गिनाए ये आधार

18 नवंबर 2019

सीजेआई रंजन गोगोई
India News

अयोध्या ही नहीं, इन बड़े फैसलों के लिए भी याद किए जाएंगे सीजेआई गोगोई, हुए रिटायर

18 नवंबर 2019

amar ujala logo
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

18 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited