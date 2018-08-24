शहर चुनें

पाक पीएम इमरान खान ने केरल त्रासदी पर जताया दुख, बाढ़ पीड़ितों की मदद के लिए बढ़ाया हाथ

Updated Fri, 24 Aug 2018 12:19 AM IST
इमरान खान
इमरान खान
पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने भी केरल में बाढ़ से हुई तबाही पर दुख जताते हुए मानवीय आधार पर भारत को मदद की पेशकश की है। पाकिस्तानी पीएम ने गुरुवार को ट्वीट किया, ‘पाकिस्तान के लोगों की ओर से हम केरल की बाढ़ से प्रभावित लोगों को दुआएं भेजते हैं। मानवीय आधार पर जो भी मदद की जरूरत होगी, हम उसे पूरा करने के लिए तैयार हैं। 
इससे पहले, पाकिस्तान की क्रिकेट लीग पीएसएल की टीम पेशावर जल्मी के मालिक जावेद आफरीदी ने भी केरल बाढ़ पीड़ितों के लिए 500 टेंट और मेडिकल सहायता देने की घोषणा की थी। पूर्व पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर शाहिद आफरीदी भी ट्वीट कर बाढ़ पीड़ितों के प्रति दुख जताते हुए मदद की पेशकश कर चुके हैं। 


kerala flood flood victims natural disaster imran khan

