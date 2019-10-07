शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   One more arrested in Arunachal Pradesh MLA Tirong Aboh murder case

अरुणाचल प्रदेश के विधायक तिरोंग अबोह की हत्या के मामले एक और आरोपी गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अरुणाचल प्रदेश Updated Mon, 07 Oct 2019 08:15 PM IST
अरुणाचल प्रदेश के विधायक तिरोंग अबोह
अरुणाचल प्रदेश के विधायक तिरोंग अबोह - फोटो : Social Media
एनआईए ने अरुणाचल प्रदेश के विधायक तिरोंग अबोह के हत्या मामले में एक और आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी का नाम एली केटोक है जिसपर 10 अन्य लोगों की हत्या का केस दर्ज है।
आरोपी  एली केटोक  नागालैंड की नेशनल सोशलिस्ट काउंसिल का एरिया कमांडर है। इस मामले में पांच आरोपियों को पहले ही गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है। बता दें कि 21 मई को तिरप जिले में उग्रवादियों ने विधायक तिरोंग अबोह समेत 11 लोगों की हत्या कर दी थी।
 
 
