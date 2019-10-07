अरुणाचल प्रदेश के विधायक तिरोंग अबोह की हत्या के मामले एक और आरोपी गिरफ्तार

NIA has arrested accused Ellie Ketok for killing Arunachal Pradesh MLA Tirong Aboh & 10 others on 21 May, 2019. He is the area commander of NSCN-IM (National Socialist Council of Nagaland) of Tirap area, Arunachal Pradesh. 5 accused were arrested earlier. Further investigation on— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2019
7 अक्टूबर 2019