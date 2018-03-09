#WATCH: Fire broke out in a chemical factory in Palghar's Tarapur. 5 people injured in the incident. (Earlier Visuals) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/xgK3FhFngO— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2018
Around 11:30 pm, we came to know about the incident. Police machinery, revenue machinery and health machinery geared together and they contributed their best to extinguish the fire. Our work of rescue still continuing: Prashant Narnaware, District Collector Palghar #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/GoSVgYTgae— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अंतराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस के मौके पर केंद्र सरकार ने देश की महिलाओं के हितों का ख्याल रखते हुए बड़ा कदम उठाया। सरकार ने 2.50 रूपये के दर पर महिलाओं को सैनिटरी नैपकीन मुहैया कराने का ऐलान किया है।
9 मार्च 2018