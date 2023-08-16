Cabinet Post: केंद्र में पद की पेशकश पर सुप्रिया सुले ने दी सफाई, जानें कांग्रेस को लेकर क्या कहा

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (एनसीपी) प्रमुख शरद पवार और महाराष्ट्र के उप मुख्यमंत्री अजित पवार की मुलाकात के बाद महाराष्ट्र की सियासी सरगर्मी तेज हो गई है। बताया जा रहा है कि उप मुख्यमंत्री और बागी एनसीपी नेता अजित पवार ने शरद पवार को केंद्रीय मंत्री बनाने की पेशकश की है। अजित पवार का यह बयान दोनों नेताओं की पिछले दिनों हुई 'गुप्त' मीटिंग के बाद आया है। वहीं, भाजपा की ओर से कैबिनेट पद की पेशकश किए जाने पर एनसीपी नेता सुप्रिया सुले ने सफाई दी है।
#WATCH | On being offered Cabinet post by BJP, NCP leader Supriya Sule says "No one has offered me anything nor had a conversation with me...You should ask them (Maharashtra Congress leaders) why they are giving such statements. I have no idea. I am personally in touch with the… pic.twitter.com/jgl2R5qBbL
विज्ञापन विज्ञापन
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed