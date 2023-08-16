Cabinet Post: केंद्र में पद की पेशकश पर सुप्रिया सुले ने दी सफाई, जानें कांग्रेस को लेकर क्या कहा

राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (एनसीपी) प्रमुख शरद पवार और महाराष्ट्र के उप मुख्यमंत्री अजित पवार की मुलाकात के बाद महाराष्ट्र की सियासी सरगर्मी तेज हो गई है। बताया जा रहा है कि उप मुख्यमंत्री और बागी एनसीपी नेता अजित पवार ने शरद पवार को केंद्रीय मंत्री बनाने की पेशकश की है। अजित पवार का यह बयान दोनों नेताओं की पिछले दिनों हुई 'गुप्त' मीटिंग के बाद आया है। वहीं, भाजपा की ओर से कैबिनेट पद की पेशकश किए जाने पर एनसीपी नेता सुप्रिया सुले ने सफाई दी है।

#WATCH | On being offered Cabinet post by BJP, NCP leader Supriya Sule says "No one has offered me anything nor had a conversation with me...You should ask them (Maharashtra Congress leaders) why they are giving such statements. I have no idea. I am personally in touch with the… pic.twitter.com/jgl2R5qBbL

कांग्रस ने किया था दावा

दरअसल, मंगलवार को कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री पृथ्वीराज चव्हाण ने दावा करते हुए कहा था कि भाजपा ने अजित पवार के जरिए शरद पवार को बड़े ऑफर की पेशकश की है। एक अखबार में पृथ्वीराज चव्हाण के हवाले से दावा किया गया है कि भाजपा ने शरद पवार को केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री बनाने और नीति आयोग के अध्यक्ष पद का ऑफर दिया है। यही नहीं इसके अलावा शरद पवार की सांसद बेटी सुप्रिया सुले और विधायक जयंत पाटिल को मंत्री बनाने का भी ऑफर दिया गया है।

एमवीए की बढ़ी चिंता

एमवीए की सहयोगी पार्टी कांग्रेस ने शरद पवार और अजित पवार के बीच बैठकों को परेशान करने वाला बताया है। महाराष्ट्र कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष नाना पटोले ने कहा कि यह उनकी पार्टी के लिए चिंता का विषय है। एनसीपी, शिवसेना (यूबीटी) और कांग्रेस के साथ महा विकास अघाड़ी (एमवीए) गठबंधन का हिस्सा है। पुणे में शरद पवार से अजित पवार की मुलाकात के बारे में पटोले ने कहा कि यह हमारे लिए चिंता का विषय है। हमें ऐसी गुप्त बैठकें स्वीकार नहीं हैं। उन्होंने कहा, हालांकि इस मामले पर कांग्रेस के शीर्ष नेता चर्चा करेंगे। विपक्षी गुट I.N.D.I.A भी इस पर चर्चा करेगा, इसलिए मेरे लिए इस पर आगे चर्चा करना उचित नहीं होगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने हर उस व्यक्ति से हाथ मिलाने का फैसला किया है, जो भाजपा से लड़ने को तैयार है। साथ ही उन्होंने इन अटकलों को भी खारिज किया कि कांग्रेस शरद पवार को साथ लिए बिना लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ने पर विचार कर रही है।



शरद पवार ने कही यह बात

इस बीच, मंगलवार को अपने गृहनगर बारामती में बोलते हुए शरद पवार ने कहा कि पार्टी में कुछ लोगों ने अलग रास्ता अपनाया है, लेकिन एक बार उन्हें स्थिति का अहसास हो जाएगा, तो उनका रुख बदल सकता है। उन्होंने एक सभा में कहा कि चाहे वे अपना रुख बदलें या न बदलें, हम अपने रास्ते से नहीं हटेंगे। पवार ने कहा, मैंने महाराष्ट्र के मतदाताओं से किसी को वोट देने के लिए कहा है। अब, मैं उन्हें किसी ऐसे व्यक्ति को वोट देने के लिए नहीं कह सकता जिसका हमने हमेशा विरोध किया है।



एमवीए में कोई भ्रम नहीं...

इससे पहले शरद पवार ने स्पष्ट किया था कि महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री अजित पवार के साथ पुणे में हुई उनकी मुलाकात को लेकर विपक्षी महा विकास आघाड़ी में किसी प्रकार की भ्रम की स्थिति नहीं है। एमवीए एकजुट है। मुंबई में होने वाली विपक्षी गठबंधन 'इंडिया' की अगली बैठक का सफल आयोजन किया जाएगा।

