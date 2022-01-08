ओडिशा: कटक स्टेशन को विश्वस्तरीय बनाने के लिए कार्य शुरू, पीएम मोदी ने 7000 करोड़ रुपये आवंटित किए

Odisha | Development process in the state has been started today to make Cuttack's station world-class. PM Modi has allocated Rs 7,000 crore for Odisha: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, after flagging off 1st MEMU passenger train from Balasore to Bhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/3dNuCdPorW— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.