एनएसए अजीत डोभाल ने अमेरिकी राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार जेक सुलिवन से फोन पर की बात

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval had a telephone call with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan today. Doval conveyed his best wishes to NSA Sullivan on his appointment as National Security Advisor: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021
NSA Doval underscored that India & US were uniquely positioned to work closely on regional & international issues including combating the scourge of terrorism, maritime security, cybersecurity & peace & stability in the Indo-Pacific region & beyond: MEA https://t.co/O4LwACTptt— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021
