अमर्त्य सेन के ‘जय श्रीराम' बयान से सियासत गर्म, भाजपा का पलटवार शुरू

It’s Sir’s @amartya Sen) age speaking not his mind or else he wud hv understood that, in Bengal ‘JaiShreeRam’ is more a Symbolic Phrase of Protest than it is abt religion! #JaiShreeRam is surely not used “to beat people up” rather it’s 2 stand up against those who torture #TMchhi pic.twitter.com/bjPbv3WjGj