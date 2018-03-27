शहर चुनें

भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा मामले में संभाजी भिडे की कोई भूमिका नहीं: देवेंद्र फडणवीस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 27 Mar 2018 03:50 PM IST
No role found yet of Sambhaji Bhide in Bhima Koregaon violence case: Devendra Fadnavis
भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा मामले पर महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने विधानसभा में संभाजी भिडे की भूमिका को नकारा है। उन्होंने दावा किया है कि इस हिंसा में संभाजी भिडे की अभी तक कोई भूमिका नहीं मिली है लेकिन मामले की जांच जारी है। वहीं मामले में आरोपी संभाजी भिडे उर्फ गुरुजी की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर दलित समाज के लोग सोमवार को बड़ी संख्या में सड़क पर उतरे। 



मोर्चा पहले भायखला से निकलने वाला था, लेकिन पुलिस ने इसकी अनुमति नहीं दी, तो मोर्चे में शामिल होने आए लोग छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनस स्टेशन के सामने जमा हो गए। इसके बाद उन्होंने आजाद मैदान तक 'यलगार मोर्चा' निकाला।

बता दें कि प्रकाश आंबेडकर ने इससे पहले कहा कि संभाजी भिडे उर्फ 'गुरुजी' को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के समर्थन की वजह से गिरफ्तार नहीं किया जा रहा। उन्होंने कहा कि सब जानते हैं कि मोदी, भिडे को अपना गुरु मानते हैं। 

उन्होंने चेतावनी देते हुए कहा था कि 'हम मोदी के साथ लड़ने के पक्ष में नहीं हैं। हालांकि महाराष्ट्र सरकार द्वारा अगर कार्रवाई नहीं की गई तो हमें पता है कि सही समय पर इससे कैसे निपटना है। हम जानते हैं कि कैसे प्रधानमंत्री और मुख्यमंत्री को लोगों के सामने झुकाया जाता है।' 

bhima koregaon violence case devendra fadnavis sambhaji bhide maharashtra

