अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Nirmala Sitharaman requests fm to remove education fee for children of Martyrs

रक्षा मंत्री ने केंद्र को लिखा पत्र, कहा- शहीदों के बच्चों की एजुकेशन फीस की जाए माफ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 05:35 PM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman requests fm to remove education fee for children of Martyrs
nirmala sitaraman
शहीद जवानों के परिवार वालों के लिए केंद्र सरकार एकबार फिर से शिक्षा शुल्क माफ कर सकती है। इसी कड़ी में रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने वित्त मंत्रालय को पत्र लिखा है जिसमें उन्होंने मांग की है कि वह जवान जो देश के लिए लड़ते हुए शहीद हो गए हैं उनके बच्चों की एजुकेशन फीस माफ की जाए। 

बता दें कि पिछले कुछ दिनों से निर्मला सीतारमण का विरोध उनकी ही पार्टी के सांसद कर रहे हैं। पिछले साल से ही जवानों के बच्चों की एजुकेशन फीस तय किए जाने के बाद से ही सेना के तीनों विंगों में असंतोष का माहौल बना हुआ था। बता दें कि शहीदों के बच्चों की एजुकेशन फीस के तौर पर दी जाने वाली राशि की सीमा 10,000 रुपये तय किए जाने का विरोध हो रहा था। 

 इससे पहले भी सरकार सशस्त्र बलों के विरोध को दरकिनार करते हुए साफ किया था कि शहीदों या किसी युद्ध के दौरान अपंग हुए जवानों के बच्चों को शिक्षा सहायता के रूप में 10,000 रुपये ही दिए जाएंगे। 
प्रतिमाह दी जाने वाली इस सहायता राशि की अधिकतम सीमा की समीक्षा नहीं की जाएगी। पिछले संसद सत्र में राज्यसभा में एक सवाल के जवाब में रक्षा राज्यमंत्री सुभाष भामरे ने कहा था कि सातवें वेतन आयोग की सिफारिश के अनुसार ही शिक्षा सहायता की सीमा बनाई गई है। इसकी समीक्षा की मांग करने वालों को सरकार की स्थिति की जानकारी दे दी गई है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि 1972 में लागू की गई योजना के तहत शहीदों या जंग लड़ते हुए अपंग या शहीद हुए जवानों के बच्चों का स्कूलों, कॉलेजों और व्यावसायिक शिक्षण संस्थानों में शिक्षा शुल्क पूरी तरह माफ कर दिया गया था। पिछले वर्ष एक जुलाई को सरकार ने 10,000 रुपये प्रतिमाह की सीमा तय किए जाने का आदेश दिया था इसके बाद से ही सेना के तीनों अंगों  में असंतोष का माहौल बना हुआ था।


RELATED

 
nirmala sitharaman finance ministry martyrs defence minister education fee

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Lucknow is ready for musical night of Movie Aiyaary in association with Amar Ujala
Bollywood

'अवध में अय्यारी' के लिए तैयार है लखनऊ, म्यूजिकल नाइट में फिल्मी कलाकार बांधेंगे समां

10 फरवरी 2018

Ssharad Malhotra girlfriend Pooja Bisht may Debut with Rajneesh Duggal in horror film
Television

मौनी रॉय के बाद एक और टीवी एक्ट्रेस चलीं बॉलीवुड, मिला ये खास रोल

10 फरवरी 2018

Deepika padukone did not get any time to celebrate the success of padmaavat
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण ने नहीं मनाया 'पद्मावत' की सफलता का जश्न, जानिए कारण

10 फरवरी 2018

shahrukh khan says he does not go in search of films, they come to him
Bollywood

शाहरुख का फिल्मी करियर पर बड़ा बयान, कहा-मैं फिल्मों के पास नहीं जाता, फिल्में मेरे पास आती हैं

10 फरवरी 2018

Television actress Akanksha Puri wishes to have partner like Lord Shiva
Television

टीवी की 'पार्वती' को चाहिए ऐसा पति, भगवान शिव की तपस्या से मनोकामना होगी पूरी

10 फरवरी 2018

Prachi Desai shared her new look photo on social media
Bollywood

प्राची देसाई ने नए लुक में शेयर की फोटो, देखकर आंखों पर नहीं होगा यकीन

10 फरवरी 2018

gully boy first official picture ranveer singh and alia bhatt
Bollywood

वैलेंटाइन पर आलिया भट्ट और रणवीर सिंह क्यों हैं उदास, दिल टूटा है या वजह कुछ और..

10 फरवरी 2018

commando actor Vidyut Jammwal Gets INJURED While Shooting For Junglee
Bollywood

स्टंट करते हुए विद्युत जामवल के सिर पर लगी चोट, खून से लथपथ फोटो आई सामने

10 फरवरी 2018

Ruslaan Mumtaz celebrates wife birthday in a romantic style shared bathtub picture
Television

टीवी के इस एक्टर ने खास अंदाज में मनाया पत्नी का बर्थडे, बाथटब में खिंचवाई फोटो

10 फरवरी 2018

Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh follows hollywood star johnny depp, wants to be like him
Bollywood

इस हॉलीवुड स्टार के नक्शेकदम पर चल रहे हैं रणवीर सिंह, खुद किया खुलासा

10 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Tripura Assembly Elections 2018: Bharatiya Janata Party released a Publicity book 
India News

त्रिपुरा चुनाव: BJP के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव बोले- बनाएंगे गठबंधन की सरकार, जारी की प्रचार पुस्तिका 

त्रिपुरा में 18 फरवरी को होने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों में वाममोर्चा को सत्ता से हटाने का सपना देख रही भाजपा ने शनिवार को 'आरोपपत्र शीर्षक' एक प्रचार पुस्तिका जारी की।

10 फरवरी 2018

BJP MP Maheish Girri said Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb was a terrorist
India News

BJP सांसद महेश गिरि बोले- आतंकवादी था मुगल बादशाह औरंगजेब

10 फरवरी 2018

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Palestine Ramallah
India News

PM मोदी को मिला सर्वोच्च सम्मान, बोले- फलस्तीन की शांति के लिए भारत प्रतिबद्ध

10 फरवरी 2018

Rahul gandhi slams Modi government for fake promises
India News

कर्नाटक रैलीः राहुल ने लगाया आरोप, HAL से सौदा छीनकर दोस्त को दी राफेल डील

10 फरवरी 2018

Goa minister said, north Indian tourists visiting the state were scum of the earth
India News

गोवा के मंत्री ने उत्तर भारत से आने वाले पर्यटकों को कहा- 'धरती पर गंदगी'

10 फरवरी 2018

honey trapped Group Captain Arun Marwah was posted in sensitive Defence Unit
India News

महिला ने पोस्ट और रैंक पर उठाए सवाल तो कैप्टन ने लीक किए दस्तावेज

10 फरवरी 2018

Centre releases Rs 1,269 crore for different projects of Andra Pradesh
India News

केंद्र ने आंध्र प्रदेश के लिए जारी किया 1,269 करोड़ फंड, क्या मानेंगे नायडू?

10 फरवरी 2018

BJP's MP RK Sinha birthday wishes to AAP leader kumar Vishwas
India News

कुमार विश्वास के जन्मदिन पर बीजेपी सांसद ने दी बधाई, बांधे तारीफों के पुल

10 फरवरी 2018

Indian Railway is all set to sack its 13000 employees for taking unauthorized leave
India News

बिना बताए छुट्टी पर गए 13,500 कर्मचारियों को निकालेगा रेलवे

10 फरवरी 2018

Amitabh Bachchan follow Congress on twitter, party says thank you
India News

अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्विटर पर कांग्रेस को किया फॉलो, पार्टी ने कहा धन्यवाद

10 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

जब बिना ड्राइविंग सीखे कुमार विश्वास ने संभाल ली स्टीयरिंग, पत्नी की अटक गई थीं सांसें

हिंदी भाषा के वेश और परिवेश में इधर बहुत अंतर आया है। इस बदलाव का काफी बड़ा श्रेय हिन्दी के कवि डॉ कुमार विश्वास को जाता है।

10 फरवरी 2018

terrorists attack on sunjwan army camp in jammu 3:16

जम्मू में सेना के कैंप पर आतंकी हमला, JCO और जवान शहीद हुए

10 फरवरी 2018

NITI AAYOG RELEASE HEALTH INDEX REPORT, UP WORST KERELA TOPS 4:03

बीमार...बहुत बीमार है यूपी! नई रिपोर्ट में सामने आए शर्मनाक आंकड़े

10 फरवरी 2018

delhi-government notified anand marriage act 2018 for sikhs marriage registration 3:10

अब हिंदू मैरिज एक्ट में रजिस्टर नहीं होगी दिल्ली के सिखों की शादी, ये है वजह

10 फरवरी 2018

National conference mla akbar lone raised Pakistan zindabad slogan in jk assembly 3:09

विधानसभा में लगाए ‘पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद’ के नारे, कहा, मैं पहले मुसलमान हूं

10 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Subramanian Swamy request President to call Defense Minister to seek clarification on Shopian firing
India News

सेना पर एफआईआर: स्वामी का राष्ट्रपति से अनुरोध, रक्षा मंत्री को तलब कर सफाई मांगे

10 फरवरी 2018

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has responded to Rahul Gandhi on the Rafale deal
India News

राफेल डील मामले पर राहुल गांधी को जेटली की सलाह, प्रणब से सीखें 

9 फरवरी 2018

Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited LoC, meeting on 'China'
Jammu

रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने किया LoC का दौरा, 'चीन' पर की बैठक

4 फरवरी 2018

Subramanian Swamy tweets against DM Nirmala Sitharaman in the case of FIR on army
India News

सेना के जवानों पर FIR के मामले पर चढ़ा सियासी रंग, बीजेपी के अंदर से ही उठी आवाज

3 फरवरी 2018

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman fly in Sukhoi-30 MKI from Jodhpur airforce base Rajasthan
India News

Video: जब कैमरे में LIVE कैद हुई रक्षामंत्री की एवरेस्ट से ऊंची उड़ान

17 जनवरी 2018

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will fly from Sukhoi MKI from Jodhpur Air Base
India News

पहली महिला मंत्री होंगी सीतारमण, फाइटर प्लेन सुखोई 30MKI में भरेंगी उड़ान

16 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.