शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   nationwide special drive: CBI conducted searches at over 100 places, related to 30 cases of bank fraud over Rs 3,700 crores

100 स्थानों पर छापे : 3700 करोड़ की बैंक धोखाधड़ी के 30 मामले, सीबीआई ने 11 राज्यों में की कार्रवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी Updated Thu, 25 Mar 2021 08:21 PM IST

सार

  • सीबीआई ने गुरुवार को देशभर में बैंक धोखाधड़ी के मामलों में छापेमारी की
  • यह विशेष अभियान 11 राज्यों व संघ शासित प्रदेशों में एक साथ चला
विज्ञापन
सीबीआई
सीबीआई - फोटो : पीटीआई
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

सीबीआई ने गुरुवार को राष्ट्रव्यापी अभियान के तहत 100 स्थानों पर छापेमारी की। 11 राज्यों व संघ शासित प्रदेशों में यह कार्रवाई बैंक धोखाधड़ी के 30 से ज्यादा मामलों में की गई। इन मामलों में कुल 3700 करोड़ रुपये की धोखाधड़ी की गई है। 
विज्ञापन

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national nationwide cbi special drive cbi raid in 11 states/uts bank frauds

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Bihar Board 12th Result : बिहार बोर्ड वेबसाइट क्रैश
Education

बिहार बोर्ड : 12वीं के रिजल्ट के चक्कर में शाम पांच बजे से ठप है बिहार बोर्ड की वेबसाइट

25 मार्च 2021

सचिन वाजे
India News

एंटीलिया मामला: बुरे फंसे सचिन वाजे, एनआईए ने लगाया यूएपीए, अब तक इन धाराओं में भी केस दर्ज

25 मार्च 2021

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

Horoscope Today 26 March 2021: शुक्रवार को सिंह राशि में विराजमान होंगे चंद्र देव, इन चार राशियों होगा धनलाभ

25 मार्च 2021

एसआई प्रियंका शर्मा
Delhi

दिल्ली : एनकाउंटर में शामिल होने वाली पहली महिला इंस्पेक्टर बनीं एसआई प्रियंका शर्मा, जैकेट पर लगीं कई गोलियां

25 मार्च 2021

दिल्ली और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़
Delhi

दिल्ली: जीटीबी अस्पताल में बदमाशों का हमला, पुलिसवालों की आंखों में मिर्च झोंक छुड़ाया साथी

25 मार्च 2021

भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड
Cricket News

क्या सूर्यकुमार यादव करेंगे डेब्यू: दूसरे वनडे में ऐसी हो सकती है टीम इंडिया की प्लेइंग XI

25 मार्च 2021

पूर्व असिस्टेंट पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर सचिन वाजे
India News

सीसीटीवी से खुलासा: सचिन वाजे के साथ कार में थे मनसुख हिरेन, क्लोरोफॉर्म सुंघाकर हुई हत्या

25 मार्च 2021

Maruti Suzuki Alto, Renault Kwid, Datsun Redi-Go
Auto News

बंपर छूट: Santro से लेकर Alto तक... इन छोटी कारों पर करें 60000 रुपये तक की बचत, माइलेज 22 किमी तक

25 मार्च 2021

बिलखते परिजन, शहीद इंस्पेक्टर के घर के बाहर जुटी भीड़, इंस्पेक्टर की फाइल फोटो
Ghaziabad

कहां तुम चले गए : जल्द छुट्टी पर घर आने की बात कहकर गए थे दरोगा प्रशांत, आई मौत की खबर

25 मार्च 2021

लॉटरी एजेंट समिझा के. मोहन और लॉटरी विजेता पी के चंद्रन
India News

केरल: उधार में लिया लॉटरी टिकट, छह करोड़ का जैकपॉट निकला, जानें किसे मिला यह इनाम

25 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X