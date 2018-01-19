When US President Donald Trump was asked how will he work for the development of his country, he answered just like Narendra Modi is working for the development of India. This is a matter of pride not only for Modi Ji but also 125 Crore Indians: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/jtFk08GCaa— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 19, 2018
केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुन राम मेघवाल ने कहा कि मोदी के देश की ‘बीमारियों’ के इलाज के लिए ‘बेस्ट डॉक्टर’ कहा है।
19 जनवरी 2018
