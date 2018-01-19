Download App
Home ›   India News ›   Narendra Modi is working for the development of India says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

योगी बोले- पीएम मोदी की तरह काम करना चाहते हैं ट्रंप, यह देश के लिए गर्व की बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इलाहाबाद Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 06:17 PM IST
Narendra Modi is working for the development of India says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : ANI
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की तारीफ की है। उन्होंने इलाहाबाद में एक कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का एक किस्सा सुनाया है। जिसमें उन्होंने कहा कि जब ट्रंप से पूछा गया कि वो विकास कैसे करेंगे तो उन्होंने कहा मोदी की तरह विकास के काम करना चाहते हैं, यह देश के लिए गर्व की बात है।

 यूपी सीएम ने आगे कहा कि पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी भारत के विकास के लिए काम कर रहे हैं। यह न केवल मोदी जी के लिए बल्कि 125 करोड़ भारतीयों के लिए गर्व की बात है। अगर हम धर्म को बचाना चाहते हैं तो हमें अपने बीच प्रचलित जातिवाद जैसी बुराईयों को दूर करना होगा। तभी हम अपने समाज और देश को बचाने में सक्षम होंगे, जब हम उन तत्वों की पहचान करेंगे। 





गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले शुक्रवार (19 जनवरी) को केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुन राम मेघवाल ने भी पीएम मोदी की तारीफ की है। उन्होंने कहा था कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी देश की बड़ी ‘बीमारियों’ के इलाज के लिए ‘बेस्ट डॉक्टर’ हैं। केंद्रीय मंत्री ने आगे कहा कि उनके पास भले ही एमबीबीएस की डिग्री न हो लेकिन वह देश को पीड़ित करने वाली बीमारी का इलाज करने के लिए ‘बेस्ट डॉक्टर’ हैं।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

