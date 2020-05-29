शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Nagpur bench of Bombay HC today extended parole of convicted gangster Arun Gawli for 5 more days

बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने गैंगस्टर अरुण गवली की पैरोल को पांच दिन और बढ़ाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नागपुर Updated Fri, 29 May 2020 02:06 PM IST
गैंगस्टर अरुण गवली (फआइल फोटो)
गैंगस्टर अरुण गवली (फआइल फोटो)
बॉम्बे उच्च न्यायालय की नागपुर पीठ ने दोषी गैंगस्टर अरुण गवली की पैरोल को पांच और दिन के लिए बढ़ा दिया है। अदालत ने उसे नागपुर सेंट्रल जेल के सामने आत्मसमर्पण करने के लिए पुलिस से यात्रा परमिट लेने का निर्देश दिया है।
गवली के वकील मीर नागमन अली ने कहा कि पिछले हफ्ते अरुण गवली नवी मुंबई की तलोजा जेल में आत्मसमर्पण करने के लिए पेश हुए थे, लेकिन जेल अधिकारियों ने कोविड-19 महामारी को देखते हुए उन्हें प्रवेश देने से इनकार कर दिया था।

 
bombay high court nagpur bench arun gawli parole coronavirus

