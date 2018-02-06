अपना शहर चुनें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, कोहिमा   Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 07:31 PM IST
नगालैंड में इस महीने होने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों से पहले ही राज्य में सत्तारूढ़ नगा पीपुल्स फ्रंट (एनपीएफ) के दो विधायकों समेत आठ विधायकों ने विधानसभा से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। इस्तीफा देने वालों में छह निर्दलीय हैं। विधानसभा अध्यक्ष इम्तिवापांग अइर ने सभी के इस्तीफे मंजूर कर लिए हैं। एनपीएफ विधायक और सड़क मंत्री जी. काइटो आए ने इस्तीफा देने के बाद जनता दल (यू) का दामन थाम लिया है। 

पहले जद (यू) भी यहां साझा सरकार में शामिल थी लेकिन इस बार वह अलग होकर 11 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ रही है। इस्तीफा देने वाले छह निर्दल विधायकों में से पांच ने एनपीएफ का दामन थामा है। ये विधायक उसके टिकट पर ही इस बार चुनाव लड़ेंगे। प्राप्त जानकारी के मुताबिक, एनपीएफ ने अपने 58 उम्मीदवारों की जो सूची जारी की है उसमें मुख्यमंत्री टी. आर. जेलियांग का नाम भी शामिल है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

