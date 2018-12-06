Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case: Supreme Court orders immediate medical examination of Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the case, after he alleged that superintendent of Patiala Jail, Punjab, is torturing him for extorting money. #Bihar— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पात्रा ने कहा, 'मिशेल के प्रत्यर्पण के बाद कांग्रेस उद्विग्न हो गई। उन्होंने मिशेल को बचाने के लिए अपनी टीम भेजी। अल्जियो जोसेफ उसके लिए कोर्ट के समक्ष पेश हुए और बाद में उन्होंने उसे हटा दिया।'
6 दिसंबर 2018