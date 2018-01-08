Download App
Home ›   India News ›   Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Ashok Sawant stabbed to death outside his home

मुंबई: शिवसेना नेता की चाकू मारकर हत्या, घर के बाहर हुआ हमला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 09:11 AM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Ashok Sawant stabbed to death outside his home
मर्डर के बाद तैनात पुलिस - फोटो : ANI
मुंबई में रविवार रात शिवसेना नेता और पूर्व पार्षद अशोक सावंत की चाकू मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। घटना रविवार रात 10.45 बजे की है, जब दो अज्ञात लोगों ने अशोक सावंत पर उनके घर के पास ही हमला कर दिया। अशोक सावंत समता नगर से दो बार पार्षद रह चुके थे। उस समय वह अपने दोस्त से मिलकर घर वापस आ रहे थे।   
हमले के तुरंत बाद उन्हें करीबी अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। पुलिस ने इस मामले में आईपीसी की धारा 302 के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया है और मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। 

मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, सावंत को पिछले कुछ समय से फोन पर फिरौती की धमकियां मिल रही थीं। हो सकता है हत्या का संबंध फिरौती से ही हो। सावंत के परिवार में पत्नी, एक बेटा और दो बेटियां हैं। 
