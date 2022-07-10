Mumbai: भाजपा एमएलसी के घर के बाहर मिला सोने-चांदी और नकदी से भरा बैग, अज्ञात के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज 

मुंबई में भाजपा एमएलसी प्रसाद लाड के घर के बाहर एक संदिग्ध बैग मिला है। इस बैग में सोने-चांदी का सामान, नकदी, गणपति की मूर्ति व और भी बहुत कुछ है। इस तरह का संदिग्ध बैग मिलने से पूरे प्रशासन की नींद उड़ गई है। वहीं भाजपा एमएलसी ने कहा है कि आज यह बैग मिला है, कल कुछ घातक चीज भी मिल सकती है।
#WATCH | Mumbai: A bag full of cash, coins, Ganpati idol, etc found outside BJP MLC Prasad Lad's residence. Investigation on— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022
Says, "Police saw a suspicious man passing by my house at 5.30-6 am. When they approached him, he fled&left the bag.Tomorrow it could be something lethal" pic.twitter.com/bvhRkebBJj
