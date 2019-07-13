शहर चुनें

मुकुल रॉय का सनसनीखेज बयान, पश्चिम बंगाल में 107 विधायक भाजपा में होंगे शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sat, 13 Jul 2019 05:18 PM IST
मुकुल रॉय
मुकुल रॉय - फोटो : ANI
पश्चिम बंगाल में भाजपा नेता मुकुल रॉय ने सनसनीखेज बयान दिया है। रॉय के मुताबिक पश्चिम बंगाल के 107 विधायक भाजपा में शामिल होंगे। 
तृणमूल कांग्रेस पार्टी से भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) में आए मुकुल रॉय के मुताबिक भाजपा में शामिल होने वाले यह 107 विधायक मार्क्सवादी कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी (माकपा), कांग्रेस और तृणमूल कांग्रेस पार्टी (टीएमसी) के हैं। रॉय ने कहा, "हमारे पास उनकी सूची तैयार है और वे हमारे संपर्क में हैं।" 



 

mukul roy west bengal cpm congress tmc bjp मुकुल रॉय पश्चिम बंगाल भाजपा माकपा सीपीएम कांग्रेस टीएमसी तृणमूल कांग्रेस
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

