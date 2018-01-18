Fire fight on, 3 ICG Vessels, 9 Tugs from KPT, Reliance, Essar, Adani & ICG Dornier in action. Water sampling shows no oil spill. ICG Pollution Control Vessel at site. ICGS Samudra Pavak overseeing Ops: Ministry of Defence, Gujarat on MT Genessa oil tanker fire incident(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/cUVWfw4YdD— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018
Indian Coast Guard rescued 26 crew members of MT Genessa oil tanker after fire broke out on it while anchored 15 nautical miles off Deendayal Port Kandla, this evening, 2 members suffered minor burns. Coast Guard to cordon the vessel to avoid oil spillage. (file pic) #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/mIYTQT3K4O— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018
