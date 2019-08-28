कैबिनेट के फैसले: 75 नए मेडिकल कॉलेज खुलेंगे, गन्ना किसानों की सब्सिडी सीधे खाते में

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar: The Cabinet has approved 75 new medical colleges, to be established by 2021-22. This is a move to add 15,700 MBBS seats in the country. pic.twitter.com/UUsPnxEDtJ— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019
कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी द्वारा कश्मीर की स्थिति पर दिए गए बयान पर भाजपा ने पलटवार किया है। भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता और केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में कहा कि राहुल ने देश का अपमान किया है।
28 अगस्त 2019